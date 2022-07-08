Malky Mackay says starting spots for Ross County’s league opener are up for grabs in Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay says starting spots for Ross County’s league opener are up for grabs in Premier Sports Cup

By Andy Skinner
July 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay says places in his opening Premiership line-up are at stake in Ross County’s Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

The Staggies play their first competitive fixture of the season on Saturday, when they travel to Buckie Thistle in Group C of the League Cup.

County then face Dunfermline, Alloa Athletic and East Fife ahead of their league opener against Hearts at Tynecastle on July 30.

Mackay – who has made eight signings so far this summer – fielded two separate line-ups in County’s 4-1 friendly victory over Brora Rangers on Wednesday.

Given the competition at his disposal, Mackay says every player must take the chance to catch his eye over the coming fortnight.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay

He said: “People say it’s good to have tough decisions to have.  I have got options at the moment.

“It’s based on what I see every day and how I see them play.

“Over the next few weeks, most of them will play in this League Cup.

“After that, we will see what shape we are in, in terms of who will start at Tynecastle.”

Mackay relishing true run at League Cup

County were eliminated from the League Cup before a ball was kicked last term, after being forced to forfeit their opening two group matches due to a Covid outbreak.

The Staggies still went on to enjoy an excellent league campaign, finishing in sixth place.

Mackay feels the Dingwall outfit are in a far stronger place 12 months down the line.

He added: “We are in the whole League Cup this year, as opposed to the debacle that happened last year.

“I have spoken before about the two results that were put upon us.

“I’m delighted we have got a squad of players that are ready to hit the ground running, going into the four games.

Brora’s Millar Gamble (left) tussles with Ross County’s Jordan White during the Premier Sports Cup match on July 21 last year. County were forced to forfeit two of last season’s group games due to Covid issues.

“We are clearly defined as to who we are playing, and when we are playing them. These games will happen and we have a squad of players that are going to go in and look to win every game.

“We need to make sure we try and get through this group, as will every other team in this league.

“We want to make sure we push ourselves into the last-16 of the League Cup. It’s important for us.”

Staggies won’t underestimate Buckie challenge

Mackay is likely to be without defenders Jack Baldwin and George Harmon for the trip to Highland League runners-up Buckie.

Jack Baldwin.

The Staggies boss is anticipating a tough contest against Graeme Stewart’s side.

He added: “Jack Baldwin and George Harmon have little niggles that will probably see them out at the weekend, but other than that everyone is fit

“I’m expecting a tough game against a Highland League team. It’s not a friendly, it’s going to be a competitive tie with everything that goes with that.”

