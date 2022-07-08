Malky Mackay says starting spots for Ross County’s league opener are up for grabs in Premier Sports Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay says places in his opening Premiership line-up are at stake in Ross County’s Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

The Staggies play their first competitive fixture of the season on Saturday, when they travel to Buckie Thistle in Group C of the League Cup.

County then face Dunfermline, Alloa Athletic and East Fife ahead of their league opener against Hearts at Tynecastle on July 30.

Mackay – who has made eight signings so far this summer – fielded two separate line-ups in County’s 4-1 friendly victory over Brora Rangers on Wednesday.

Given the competition at his disposal, Mackay says every player must take the chance to catch his eye over the coming fortnight.

He said: “People say it’s good to have tough decisions to have. I have got options at the moment.

“It’s based on what I see every day and how I see them play.

“Over the next few weeks, most of them will play in this League Cup.

“After that, we will see what shape we are in, in terms of who will start at Tynecastle.”

Mackay relishing true run at League Cup

County were eliminated from the League Cup before a ball was kicked last term, after being forced to forfeit their opening two group matches due to a Covid outbreak.

The Staggies still went on to enjoy an excellent league campaign, finishing in sixth place.

Mackay feels the Dingwall outfit are in a far stronger place 12 months down the line.

He added: “We are in the whole League Cup this year, as opposed to the debacle that happened last year.

“I have spoken before about the two results that were put upon us.

“I’m delighted we have got a squad of players that are ready to hit the ground running, going into the four games.

“We are clearly defined as to who we are playing, and when we are playing them. These games will happen and we have a squad of players that are going to go in and look to win every game.

“We need to make sure we try and get through this group, as will every other team in this league.

“We want to make sure we push ourselves into the last-16 of the League Cup. It’s important for us.”

Staggies won’t underestimate Buckie challenge

Mackay is likely to be without defenders Jack Baldwin and George Harmon for the trip to Highland League runners-up Buckie.

The Staggies boss is anticipating a tough contest against Graeme Stewart’s side.

He added: “Jack Baldwin and George Harmon have little niggles that will probably see them out at the weekend, but other than that everyone is fit

“I’m expecting a tough game against a Highland League team. It’s not a friendly, it’s going to be a competitive tie with everything that goes with that.”