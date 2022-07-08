Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart looking to apply experience in Premier Sports Cup clash against Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart hopes his side will benefit from recent Premiership opposition and past experiences in the Premier Sports Cup when they play Ross County tomorrow.

The Jags come up against Malky Mackay’s side at Victoria Park for their first competitive game of the season – two weeks after playing Aberdeen in pre-season.

Buckie were defeated 2-1 against the Dons for Stewart’s testimonial, which he believes was good exposure to a Premiership outfit ahead of the clash with County.

He reckons they will need to adapt their usual Highland League style of play if they’re to get a result against against the Staggies.

Stewart said: “We’ve got to keep our shape – that’s the most important thing when you’re playing teams from a higher division.

“We play a different style in the Highland League because we want to dominate the ball, keep position, break quick and press.

“You can’t do that against the Premiership teams because we’ll get picked off. I’ve learnt that over the last 10 years as a manager, and not just the Aberdeen game.

“We’re not going to be gung-ho. We’ll work on our shape, try to nullify their strengths and take our chances when we get them.

“We need to sit back and work on opportunities when to break forward. It’s the old cliché, but we don’t want to lose an early goal, because we need stay in the match.”

Buckie last played in the League Cup in 2017 as Highland League champions, when they finished bottom of their group with Dundee, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cowdenbeath.

Stewart says he will use learnings from that campaign to try to pick up results – but also ensure his squad are prepared for the upcoming Highland League season.

He added: “We have to be realistic, because we have only played three pre-season games. We have a squad of 22 – and I will be using them.

“It’s still pre-season in my head and County will probably be thinking the same. They’ll mix up their team because boys won’t be 100 per cent fit yet.

“When we were in this cup before, we made the mistake of playing our strongest team all the time.

“We burned the guys out a little bit and it went against us at the start of the season. I’ve learned from that and the club has as well.

“So, although we will go and try and get a result from every match, we’re trying to keep every single one of our players fit for the start of the season.

“It’s not just about 11 players, it’s about the squad and we need to have them all ready to play come July 23.”

Ex-Staggies out to prove a point

Stewart says Buckie have a “close affiliation” with County, due to the number of former ex-Staggies in his Highland League squad.

He thinks the likes of Sam Morrison, Jack Murray, Kyle Macleod, Tom MacLennan and Cohen Ramsay will have a point to prove when Ross County come to town.

Stewart said: “It’s always the case. They’ve been there and probably been released. We’ve seen in the past that players have to take a step back to move forward.

“But a lot of them end up having really good careers in the Highland League as well.

“I think every one of them in our squad are top Highland League players – and some could still play higher. One or two have them still have aspirations to do that.

“Jack Murray has probably been the best centre-half in the Highland League for years and he is only 22.

“He was unfortunate to get released. He’s 6ft 4 and built like an athlete, so he probably has an opportunity to step up again and he’ll be wanting to prove that.

“Hopefully these players can move up the leagues with Buckie! But, if it’s not with us, I’m sure other teams will be looking at them.”