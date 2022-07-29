Malky Mackay takes long-term view over Ross County opening day selection dilemma

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay says every player will have a big role to play this season regardless of who gets the nod for Ross County’s Premiership opener against Hearts.

The Staggies go into Saturday’s match at Tynecastle fresh from a successful Premier Sports Cup group stage, in which they set up a last-16 tie at home to Celtic.

In their final group match, County clinically dispatched East Fife 7-0 at Victoria Park.

A number of County’s players, including 10 new faces, have put forward a strong claim to be part of Mackay’s starting 11 this weekend.

One player unlikely to feature is attacker William Akio, who is waiting to discover the extent of a knee injury.

Although Mackay says he will have some difficult decisions on his hands, the Staggies boss insists his squad has been assembled to carry the Dingwall men through the whole season.

Mackay, who led County to a top-six finish last term, said: “It’s giving me headaches, because they are really at it.

“They are all vying for this place at Tynecastle, but it’s a long season. There is a lot to happen in terms of suspensions, injuries and form.

“They are all going to be needed, and it’s up to me to give some sugar to the ones that aren’t going to be starting but have a huge part to play this season.

“Through experience, you just know they are all going to be.

“Certainly this group I have got here – I don’t want any of them to leave and I want all of them to be a massive part of this football club. Not just in the next six months, but in the next two or three years. A lot of them now are our signings, with three loans.

“They need to take time to settle in, get their family up here, relax and settle into the way of life up here.

“If they keep working hard in training, it will come.”

Jambos provide formidable opening day test for Mackay’s men

County take on a Jambos side boosted by the news manager Robbie Neilson and his backroom staff have agreed new three-year contracts.

Last term the Staggies claimed three draws in four games against the Edinburgh outfit, who finished third to seal a European place.

Mackay hopes his new-look side can rise to the occasion, adding: “It’s a club I know really well. I know a lot of the people at the club, and they always seem to do things well and properly.

“There will be a big support there, in a beautiful stadium with a nice pitch. It will be quite an atmosphere.

“The four games against them last season were really good, entertaining games for both sets of fans.

“I’m under no illusions it’s going to be a tough one for us.

“I congratulate Robbie on signing his new contract, with Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest.

“It’s good business for Hearts because they have done really well there.

“It’s a tough start for us, they are a good team and they have added to it. They have brought in some good players.”