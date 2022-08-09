Ross County to trial extra allocation offer for Celtic fans ahead of Premier Sports Cup tie in Dingwall this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County to trial extra allocation offer for Celtic fans ahead of Premier Sports Cup tie in Dingwall this month

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 9, 2022, 1:06 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 1:33 pm
Celtic's Liel Abada celebrates his goal in the 3-1 win at Ross County on Saturday, with a glimpse of the empty seats in the home section behind him.
Ross County are handing Celtic a greater share of tickets for the Premier Sports Cup tie in Dingwall this month.

It comes just a few days after the Scottish champions won 3-1 in a league encounter at the Global Energy Stadium, but there were noticeable gaps in the home stands within the total attendance of 5,502.

Hoops supporters were out in force as usual, with many calling for a greater share to allow more Celtic fans to see their side in Dingwall.

St Johnstone were the first top-flight club to hand home tickets over to Celtic and Rangers in 2020 and other clubs have followed suit in a bid to ensure the seats are filled.

Celtic’s Daizen Maeda attempts an overhead kick in Saturday’s league match at the Global Energy Stadium.

Priority sales period for supporters

County’s statement, confirming the move for the August 31 second round tie in the League Cup, said: “Tickets for Ross County supporters will be available in the West and Jailend stands, with the entirety of the North and East Stands being allocated to away fans.

“With a low uptake on home section match tickets for our fixture with Celtic last weekend, we have taken the decision to trial this allocation for the upcoming cup match.

“There were significant gaps across the home sections and having seen the success of other Premiership clubs in operating this kind of allocation we are keen to maximise the capacity of the stadium for this game.

“As this is a Premier Sports Cup match, season tickets are not valid, however we will run a priority sales period for season ticket holders to secure tickets for the game prior to tickets going on general sale (see information below).

“We have had significant dialogue with the relevant safety authorities who have given us their support in trailing this format for the match on August 31 – that support being on the back of a successful matchday operation last Saturday against Celtic.”

