Ross County to trial extra allocation offer for Celtic fans ahead of Premier Sports Cup tie in Dingwall this month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County are handing Celtic a greater share of tickets for the Premier Sports Cup tie in Dingwall this month.

It comes just a few days after the Scottish champions won 3-1 in a league encounter at the Global Energy Stadium, but there were noticeable gaps in the home stands within the total attendance of 5,502.

Hoops supporters were out in force as usual, with many calling for a greater share to allow more Celtic fans to see their side in Dingwall.

St Johnstone were the first top-flight club to hand home tickets over to Celtic and Rangers in 2020 and other clubs have followed suit in a bid to ensure the seats are filled.

Priority sales period for supporters

County’s statement, confirming the move for the August 31 second round tie in the League Cup, said: “Tickets for Ross County supporters will be available in the West and Jailend stands, with the entirety of the North and East Stands being allocated to away fans.

“With a low uptake on home section match tickets for our fixture with Celtic last weekend, we have taken the decision to trial this allocation for the upcoming cup match.

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐮𝐩🏆 Ahead of our home match with @CelticFC in the Premier Sports Cup please see the below ticketing information. Home end tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 11.00am — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 9, 2022

“There were significant gaps across the home sections and having seen the success of other Premiership clubs in operating this kind of allocation we are keen to maximise the capacity of the stadium for this game.

“As this is a Premier Sports Cup match, season tickets are not valid, however we will run a priority sales period for season ticket holders to secure tickets for the game prior to tickets going on general sale (see information below).

“We have had significant dialogue with the relevant safety authorities who have given us their support in trailing this format for the match on August 31 – that support being on the back of a successful matchday operation last Saturday against Celtic.”