Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian now offering monkeypox vaccinations

By Lottie Hood
August 9, 2022, 1:43 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 1:51 pm
Eligible individuals will be offered the vaccine in the Grampian area. Photo supplied by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.
NHS Grampian has announced it will begin offering monkeypox vaccinations in the coming weeks.

The health board will be providing eligible individuals with vaccinations over the next few months.

Those who are deemed at high risk of developing monkeypox will be contacted by health services by phone or text and offered an appointment.

Instead of offering a specific jab, the vaccine for smallpox will be administered instead. It works by helping the immune system produce its own antibodies to fight the disease.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is related to smallpox and was first discovered in monkeys.

The disease is usually mild but can cause severe illness in some cases.

Cases are often contained in West and Central Africa however, outbreaks have been reported in many countries in Europe and also the United States which has worried public health experts.

Who is eligible for receiving a vaccination?

Due to the limited supply of the vaccine, it is being offered to those at highest risk first.

Scotland’s sexual health services will contact people they believe to be at the highest risk.

Eligibility for the vaccination depends on a person’s sexual activity as this is thought to expose people to a higher probability of contracting the disease.

According to UKHSA guidance, those who have “multiple partners, participates in group sex or attends ‘sex on premises’ venues” may be offered a vaccination appointment.

To find out more, visit NHS Inform. 

