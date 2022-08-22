Ross County fan view: Should VAR rollout be sped up after weekend of refereeing controversies?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County fan view: Should VAR rollout be sped up after weekend of refereeing controversies?

By Peter Mackay
August 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Owura Edwards celebrates with Jack Baldwin and David Cancola after scoring against Kilmarnock.
Owura Edwards celebrates with Jack Baldwin and David Cancola after scoring against Kilmarnock.

The performance wasn’t the most flattering but the result was huge as Ross County picked up their first victory of the campaign to move off the foot of the Premiership table.

Despite being overshadowed by a weekend of yet more refereeing controversy, a 1-0 victory over newly promoted side Kilmarnock is a real statement from the Staggies.

After losing the opening three matches there were slight fears of another slow and prolonged barren start but Malky Mackay has managed to turn the tide early and put a stamp on proceedings to really kick-start the County campaign.

Industrious would be the best description of a County performance which once again lacked chances – for both sides.

The tie was a fiery affair, with crunching challenges and dirty elbows common.

Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.

The aforementioned controversy was rife throughout the country on Saturday afternoon – but one of the most watched and talked about incidents happened on the Dingwall turf.

Ross Callachan’s brutal challenge that saw him chop down the other man with the ball out of sight was deserving of a red card. He was shown a yellow for the initial tackle which was an incredibly questionable decision from the referee.

Yes, Callachan was later given his marching orders for a reckless handball but County only had their lucky stars to count that they were able to play 80 minutes with all XI men.

With ten cards dished out in the tie, and several high-flying elbows and countless crunching tackles – emotions spoiled over in the stands and dugout from both sides and the consistency within the refereeing display dispersed.

Several decisions from Saturday – not only in Dingwall but all over the country – raise that all debated question again. Is it time to sort out the standard of officiating in Scotland with the induction of VAR sooner rather than later?

