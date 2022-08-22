Ross County fan view: Should VAR rollout be sped up after weekend of refereeing controversies?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The performance wasn’t the most flattering but the result was huge as Ross County picked up their first victory of the campaign to move off the foot of the Premiership table.

Despite being overshadowed by a weekend of yet more refereeing controversy, a 1-0 victory over newly promoted side Kilmarnock is a real statement from the Staggies.

After losing the opening three matches there were slight fears of another slow and prolonged barren start but Malky Mackay has managed to turn the tide early and put a stamp on proceedings to really kick-start the County campaign.

Industrious would be the best description of a County performance which once again lacked chances – for both sides.

The tie was a fiery affair, with crunching challenges and dirty elbows common.

The aforementioned controversy was rife throughout the country on Saturday afternoon – but one of the most watched and talked about incidents happened on the Dingwall turf.

Ross Callachan’s brutal challenge that saw him chop down the other man with the ball out of sight was deserving of a red card. He was shown a yellow for the initial tackle which was an incredibly questionable decision from the referee.

Yes, Callachan was later given his marching orders for a reckless handball but County only had their lucky stars to count that they were able to play 80 minutes with all XI men.

With ten cards dished out in the tie, and several high-flying elbows and countless crunching tackles – emotions spoiled over in the stands and dugout from both sides and the consistency within the refereeing display dispersed.

Several decisions from Saturday – not only in Dingwall but all over the country – raise that all debated question again. Is it time to sort out the standard of officiating in Scotland with the induction of VAR sooner rather than later?