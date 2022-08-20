Malky Mackay praises Ross County’s character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hailed the character of his 10-man side to dig out a late 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock.

The result gets the Staggies off the mark in their Premiership campaign, however they had to do it the hard way after Ross Callachan was dismissed nine minutes from time.

Substitute Owura Edwards went on to net the late winner to secure a priceless three points for the Dingwall outfit.

Mackay praised his side’s reaction to the setback they were dealt.

He said: “It was always going to be a tough encounter. It was a typical SPFL game, rough and tumble.

“We knew it was going to be difficult, from watching Derek’s team we knew the physicality there and we had to match it and then get our chances.

“I was disappointed in the first half that we created so many great little openings going forward, and then just that carelessness around the edge of the box. Four times it happened, one of them looked like a good chance of a penalty but in the other three we didn’t take the shot and got the pass wrong.

“It would have made things easier for us at half-time. In the second half I knew they had to come out with more in them, and they went a bit long earlier which meant we had to fight and scrap to win our second balls.

“I was delighted with the character of the team to stand up to that, and still go forward and pick passes.

“At the same time, when we go down to 10, we had that nerve to go and attack instead of sit and camp in.

“We thought we could still hurt them, and eventually we did.

Killie boss Derek McInnes was critical of the officials, after referee David Munro only penalised Ross Callachan with a yellow card for a first half challenge on Ryan Alebiosu which he described as “outrageous” and “horrendous.”

Mackay had no complaints with the referee’s handling of what he felt was a bruising encounter, adding: “I thought the officials were good because it was a rough and tumble Premiership game.

“I’ve got no qualms about the two bookings and the sending off. There were other tackles, I’m relaxed enough but Donnelly’s arm into Callum Johnson’s face is a sending off.

“We should have had a penalty, but the opposition could claim a few things as well.

“I’m disappointed we went down to 10 men, but at the same time I’m so delighted that when we did we took the game to Kilmarnock to go and win it.”