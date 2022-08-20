Malky Mackay praises Ross County’s character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay praises Ross County’s character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock

By Andy Skinner
August 20, 2022, 6:06 pm
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hailed the character of his 10-man side to dig out a late 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock.

The result gets the Staggies off the mark in their Premiership campaign, however they had to do it the hard way after Ross Callachan was dismissed nine minutes from time.

Substitute Owura Edwards went on to net the late winner to secure a priceless three points for the Dingwall outfit.

Mackay praised his side’s reaction to the setback they were dealt.

He said: “It was always going to be a tough encounter. It was a typical SPFL game, rough and tumble.

Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.

“We knew it was going to be difficult, from watching Derek’s team we knew the physicality there and we had to match it and then get our chances.

“I was disappointed in the first half that we created so many great little openings going forward, and then just that carelessness around the edge of the box. Four times it happened, one of them looked like a good chance of a penalty but in the other three we didn’t take the shot and got the pass wrong.

“It would have made things easier for us at half-time. In the second half I knew they had to come out with more in them, and they went a bit long earlier which meant we had to fight and scrap to win our second balls.

“I was delighted with the character of the team to stand up to that, and still go forward and pick passes.

“At the same time, when we go down to 10, we had that nerve to go and attack instead of sit and camp in.

“We thought we could still hurt them, and eventually we did.

Killie boss Derek McInnes was critical of the officials, after referee David Munro only penalised Ross Callachan with a yellow card for a first half challenge on Ryan Alebiosu which he described as “outrageous” and “horrendous.”

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes

Mackay had no complaints with the referee’s handling of what he felt was a bruising encounter, adding: “I thought the officials were good because it was a rough and tumble Premiership game.

“I’ve got no qualms about the two bookings and the sending off. There were other tackles, I’m relaxed enough but Donnelly’s arm into Callum Johnson’s face is a sending off.

“We should have had a penalty, but the opposition could claim a few things as well.

“I’m disappointed we went down to 10 men, but at the same time I’m so delighted that when we did we took the game to Kilmarnock to go and win it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0
Ben Purrington.
Ben Purrington eager to end Ross County's wait for Premiership points
0
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay focused on getting Ross County back up to standard against Kilmarnock
0
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Kilmarnock counterpart Derek McInnes has lived up to…
0
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay says trust within Ross County squad will ensure no panic following opening…
0
Owura Edwards.
ANALYSIS: A breakdown of Ross County's attacking threat in their search for first league…
0
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay thinks summer signings shaping up well as Ross County target first Premiership…
0
Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart in action against Motherwell. Picture by Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must cut out comedy capers at the back
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Boss Malky Mackay backs Ross County to learn and earn points soon in Premiership…
0
Richard Tait scores to make it 1-0 St Mirren.
Ross County fan view: Not an ideal start to the season but no reason…
0

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
Post Thumbnail
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
On loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson nets stunning goal in Aberdeen's 1-0 win at…
0