Malky Mackay urges Ross County to embrace opportunity to mix it on big stage against Rangers

Malky Mackay says this weekend’s trip to Rangers gives his players the stage to underline Ross County’s ambition this season.

The Staggies travel to Ibrox on Saturday to face a Gers side buoyed by reaching the Champions League group stage.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s men will face matches against Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli in their section.

While the Glasgow outfit prepare to compete on Europe’s biggest stage, Mackay says County have their own mission to show they can mix it with Scotland’s leading sides.

This weekend’s match is followed by Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup tie at home to Celtic.

Mackay wants his new-look side to embrace the challenges they face in the coming days.

The Staggies boss said: “It’s two tough games coming up, but I’ve said to the players that have come in that they want to play in front of 50 or 60,000 people, in that atmosphere and on television.

“Why wouldn’t you want to be involved in that? Ross County wants to be involved in the biggest games, and we had that in the final five games of last season with the crowds and atmosphere to go with it.

“Long may that continue. I want us to be among the top teams in Scottish football, and become one of those teams.

“Sometimes that doesn’t show in the size of the stadium or the attendance, but it does have an effect on the players on the pitch and the manager.

“With that comes the challenge of having to go and play against the very best, a team who were playing in the Championship League on Wednesday night.

“That’s where Ross County have come to, and that’s what I want us to keep pushing for – to go and give Rangers a real challenge at the weekend.”

Staggies must rely on tactics being correct

County have already faced one half of the Old Firm this season, when they suffered a late 3-1 loss to Celtic at Victoria Park earlier this month.

Mackay says the tactical approach must be spot on in order to remain in the game, adding: “We’ve certainly got to look at the challenge of what Rangers at Ibrox brings.

“Even up here, we’ve got to take those two teams slightly differently from how you play against the rest of the division.

“You have to get your tactics correct, and it’s not until you’re actually in the moment and around them that you realise that.

“If you don’t, any team in this league can be hurt really badly.

“There’s a balance to making sure you get your tactics correct to negate the attributes of Rangers and Celtic, but at the same time you go to try and win the game.

“I’ve got to look at where we can hurt Rangers.”

Teenager Smith drafted in to provide defensive cover

County are without suspended pair Jack Baldwin and Ross Callachan, while Connor Randall, William Akio and Alex Samuel are injured.

Mackay has called up 16-year-old Dylan Smith to the matchday squad, in order to provide defensive cover.

The Staggies boss has high hopes for the Inverness-born teenager, who has recently been involved with the Scotland under-17 squad.

He added: “We will bring young Dylan Smith into the group, and he will be on the bench.

“I’m delighted with him, he has just been selected for his second Scotland Under-17s camp.

“He was down with Scotland for three days last month, and he will go to Spain with them next month. It’s a real feather in his cap to be involved there, and it’s good for the club and our academy as well.

“He’s only young – two months ago he was 15 – but he is training with the first team now.

“He’s a terrific young talent and prospect, and he’s working hard with the first team right now so he will be on the bench on Saturday.”