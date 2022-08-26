Meet the power players: Aberdeen City Council chooses committee conveners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Meet the power players: Aberdeen City Council chooses committee conveners

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
August 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen City Council's new committee conveners
Aberdeen City Council's new committee conveners

Aberdeen councillors have voted on who will lead the authority’s all-important committees.

During Thursday’s meeting, some changes to the structure of the council were agreed to help deal with the “very considerable challenges” the city will face.

The committees are headed up by a convener who oversees each meeting.

Why are conveners important?

Conveners ensure each member has the chance to ask questions, make comments and attempt to sway crucial decisions in the chambers.

And the role is especially pivotal as they hold the casting vote in debates – meaning they alone can be responsible for whether projects sink or swim.

They can also act as the “public face” of their department, speaking on various issues under that committee’s remit.

All committee conveners are to be paid an annual salary of £33,795.

So what are the new committees, and what do conveners do to earn their pay?

Councillor Martin Greig applauded the reshuffle of the committee structure.

Education and Children’s Services Committee

Convener: Councillor Martin Greig (Liberal Democrat)

Previously named the Education Operational Delivery Committee.

This committee will look at educational services such as primary and secondary schools as well as community learning and development.

It will also deal with matters relating to community centres, sports and leisure facilities, and social work services.

Councillor Alex McLellan. Picture by Wullie Marr

Finance and Resources Committee

Convener: Councillor Alex McLellan (SNP)

Formerly the City Growth and Resources Committee.

It oversees the council’s financial strategies and budgets.

The convener holds the council’s purse strings and is responsible for overseeing various high-profile spending decisions.

Councillor Ian Yuill with councillor Miranda Radley who is deputy leader of the SNP group.
Councillor Ian Yuill with councillor Miranda Radley. Picture by Chris Sumner

Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee

Convener: Councillor Miranda Radley (SNP)

This committee aims to promote the health and wellbeing of the city’s residents and its communities.

It will look at issues such as council housing and social care services.

Net Zero, Environment and Transport Committee

Convener: Councillor Ian Yuill (Liberal Democrat)

This committee will oversee the delivery of all services relating to net zero, the environment and transport.

The committee will aim to ensure the council progresses towards its 2045 target for zero carbon.

Decisions will also be made on various transport and roads projects across Aberdeen.

Councillor Christian Allard. Picture by Darrell Benns

Anti-Poverty and Inequality Committee

Convener: Councillor Christian Allard (SNP)

This new committee has been set up to look at how the council can help to alleviate all forms of poverty and inequality in Aberdeen.

Councillor Greig said the new committee would have a “key role to play” in dealing with issues including the cost of living crisis.

While councillor Fairfull added: “Poverty and inequalities are still very much present in our city.

“We will do everything that we can to face this head-on.”

Councillor Gill Al-Samarai (pictured far right) with her fellow SNP members at the 2022 election count.
Councillor Gill Al-Samarai (pictured far right) with her fellow SNP members at the 2022 election count. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Licensing Committee

Convener: Councillor Gill Al-Samarai (SNP)

This committee has the power to approve or refuse licensing applications for taxis and private hire cars, public events and even food trucks.

The committee can also set taxi fares and designate taxi stances.

Councillor John Cooke. Picture by Kami Thomson

Pensions Committee and Board

Convener: Councillor John Cooke (SNP)

This committee is responsible for dealing with the North East Scotland Pension Fund.

It ensures key decisions are made relating to the fund such as its budget and payments.

Councillor Dell Henrickson.
Councillor Dell Henrickson. Picture by Heather Fowlie.

Planning Development Management Committee

Convener: Dell Henrickson (SNP)

This committee considers planning applications in the Aberdeen area.

Members have the power to approve or refuse new building developments across the city.

Applications may also be delayed to allow councillors to carry out a site visit before making a final decision.

Councillor Neil Copland.
Councillor Neil Copland. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Staff Governance Committee

Convener: Councillor Neil Copland (SNP)

The committee allows debate between management, elected members and trade unions.

It works to support the council in its aim to promote positive values, behaviours, training, recruitment and ways of working.

Committee members also review the steps taken to ensure the health and safety of council employees.

Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald. Picture by Scott Baxter

Audit, Risk and Scrutiny Committee

Convener: Councillor Sandra Macdonald (Labour)

This committee will assess potential risks to the council and ensure steps are taken to manage them.

It is responsible for overseeing the council’s financial reports and accounts.

The powerful committee can also have a say on the council’s policies.

Check out the new committee structures for yourself here.

