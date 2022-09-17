Jack Baldwin says Ross County must find top gear regardless of opponents in Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must find top gear regardless of opponents in Premiership

By Andy Skinner
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Jack Baldwin (left), with Owura Edwards and David Cancola.
Jack Baldwin (left), with Owura Edwards and David Cancola.

Jack Baldwin expects no let-up following Ross County’s difficult set of opening Premiership fixtures.

The Staggies have faced the league’s current top four sides, along with St Mirren and Kilmarnock, in their opening six matches.

Malky Mackay’s men have taken four points so far and sit in 10th place, two points ahead of bottom side Dundee United.

County make the trip to St Johnstone today in an attempt to pick up their first points on the road this season.

Although the upcoming fixtures look to be more favourable, team captain Baldwin insists the Staggies must work equally as hard to rack up the points.

Baldwin said: “We’ve had a tricky start to the season.

“I think looking back to the first game it was highlighted how well we played for large spells, but we took nothing from it so that counts for nothing at the end of the day.

“The last game against Aberdeen really tough, and it was a hard-fought point.

Alex Iacovitti and Jack Baldwin in action for Ross County.

“We’ve had a few tricky fixtures playing Celtic and Rangers multiple times already.

“The league is tough, and every week is a tough game no matter whether it’s Celtic, Rangers or St Johnstone this weekend.

“We understand what it takes. There aren’t going to be any easy games in the league, so we’ll have to be on top of our game every week.

“We’re drilling that into everybody, and keeping the standard high during the week in training helps us do that. It’s definitely going to be another tough season.”

Defender keen to turn break into positive

County are in the midst of a stop-start schedule, with the trip to McDiarmid Park their only fixture in a four-week period.

Their home match against Motherwell was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, while an international break follows the match against Saints.

Defender Baldwin is determined to make the most of the time away from the pitch.

He added: “It’s tough, because when you’re playing week in and week out with the odd midweek game here or there, you get into a rhythm.

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin.

“The lads that were here last season knew how the manager works anyway, but you get into a routine of a debrief, a couple of tough training sessions then looking forward to the weekend.

“We’re creatures of habit, so it’s nice to go through each step as it comes.

“International breaks and postponements do break it up a wee bit, and it is a bit frustrating.

“But we can turn it into a positive by working on stuff we might not have time to work on during normal weeks because we’re looking at the opposition.

“It gives us a chance to strip back and focus solely on the way we want to play.

“Obviously we have to adapt that every now and then depending on who we’re coming up against, but when we have these breaks it lets us work on that.”

Previous form counts for nothing against Saints

Englishman Baldwin is taking nothing for granted against Saints, despite County taking seven points from a possible nine against Callum Davidson’s men last season.

He added: “I’m expecting another tough, physical battle first and foremost.

“They’ve obviously got a few new faces through the door like everybody, so we know the games are going to be quite different to last season.

“We’ve looked at the shape they’re playing, how it might be a threat to us but also how we can expose them.

“I think it will be an interesting game, and it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“We’ve got the break afterwards, so we want to go into that on a high and go down to St Johnstone and get the best result we can.”

