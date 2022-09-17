Lossiemouth aim to end Scottish Cup wait against Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Archibald hopes Lossiemouth can scratch a 13-year Scottish Cup itch.

The Coasters haven’t won a tie in the competition since 2009, but look to change that today when fellow Breedon Highland League side Buckie Thistle visit Grant Park.

Captain Archibald knows most observers will give them little chance after being beaten 6-0 by the Jags on league business last month but hopes to cause a shock.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who is now in his second spell with Lossie, joined a few months after their last Scottish Cup victory.

Archibald said: “We’ve had some wild ties since then, we lost on penalties against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

“We played Edinburgh University and I don’t know how we didn’t win it, there have been a few near misses.

“I would say we’re overdue a win in the competition and hopefully this can be the time.

“It would be funny because there have been ties we’ve been expected to win, but in this one nobody will give us a chance.

“But we’re in a better place now and have found our feet since the last game against Buckie.”

Meanwhile, Buckie manager Graeme Stewart certainly isn’t taking Lossie lightly despite their recent success.

He added: “Lossiemouth have picked up in recent weeks, even the day we beat them they showed promise.

“The scoreline flattered us that day and we know this will be a difficult tie.

“I love the Scottish Cup, in my career playing and managing in it I’ve been involved in some great ties and great memories.

“There are loads of positives in the Scottish Cup and the most important thing is getting through, I’m not really worried about the performance.”