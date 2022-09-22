Malky Mackay says Victor Loturi is making big push for more Ross County action following summer move from Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says Victor Loturi is making big push for more Ross County action following summer move from Canada

By Andy Skinner
September 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 7:58 am
Ross County's Victor Loturi, who signed from Canadian club Cavalry this summer.
Ross County's Victor Loturi, who signed from Canadian club Cavalry this summer.

Malky Mackay believes midfielder Victor Loturi is ready to make an impact in Ross County’s side.

Canadian Loturi joined the Staggies in the summer after making the switch from Cavalry FC in his homeland.

The 21-year-old got off the mark with a stunning goal in a 7-0 Premier Sports Cup victory over East Fife, in his first start for the club.

Loturi has found action harder to come by in the league, having made just one start and two substitute appearances.

Mackay accepts Loturi is taking time to adapt to the rigours of the Scottish game, but he insists the midfielder has caught the eye with his progress in recent weeks.

Victor Loturi.

The Staggies boss said: “I think Victor is starting to really settle in.

“It hasn’t been easy because he has come over from Canada. His brother (William Akio) has come in as well which is good.

“In the pre-season games he got a taste of it and he’s still getting up to the intensity of the Scottish league.

“It’s the intensity of training which is different for him, he says that himself.

“There’s clearly talent there, because he keeps the ball so well, it’s just getting him up to the way of things at the club and once that’s there, getting him into the way of things in the league.”

Canadian has faced tough early Premiership tests

Loturi showed his versatility against St Johnstone last weekend, when he was pitched in at right back to replace Keith Watson in the second half.

Mackay says Loturi will only benefit from the early glimpses of Premiership action he has had.

Mackay added: “It’s a little unfortunate, because a few of the games he has played in have been the Old Firm games, and those are the biggest tests.

Victor Loturi closes down Rangers’ Malik Tillman.

“He only came off at halftime at Ibrox because he had been booked, and I didn’t need a sending off at that point, but those games are tough for everybody.”

Practice match at Victoria Park a valuable exercise

Mackay revealed Loturi was a standout performer in a practice match held at Victoria Park in order to compensate for the postponement of the game against Motherwell earlier this month.

The Staggies boss insists it was a valuable exercise, which allowed him to see his players in a different light.

Mackay added: “I was delighted with how he did in the practice match last Saturday, and his brother did well as well.

“It’s great that it was on our pitch, because it’s a beautiful surface.

“It was 11 v 11, in two different shapes, then we were moving people about and changing shapes against each other.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

“We had linesmen and a referee as well, so we framed it as if we were in a game.

“There are patterns of play, so people are not taking risks in their own box that you could do in training but not in a Saturday.

“I had a different perspective sitting at the back of the stand and just watching for 20 minutes, then going in and talking to them about it and moving things around.

“It was a really good exercise because it also got the guys breathing hard by putting them into a match situation for an hour on a big pitch as opposed to the smaller games we do in training.”

