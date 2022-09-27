Ross County’s Alex Samuel reflects on most challenging period of career as he steps up recovery from cruciate ligament injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County

Ross County’s Alex Samuel reflects on most challenging period of career as he steps up recovery from cruciate ligament injury

By Andy Skinner
September 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 27, 2022, 7:42 am
Alex Samuel in action for Ross County.
Alex Samuel in action for Ross County.

Ross County forward Alex Samuel is determined to emerge stronger after stepping up his return from a cruciate ligament injury.

Welsh forward Samuel has been sidelined since February, after suffering the injury in training.

It came as a cruel blow to the 27-year-old, who had made just six appearances for the Staggies after making the deadline day move from Wycombe Wanderers last summer.

Following a lengthy period of rehabilitation, during which he was regularly given dispensation to spend time away from the club by manager Malky Mackay, Samuel has attempted to build back his fitness.

Samuel struck a key milestone in his path to recovery last week, however, when he took part in a training session for the first time since his injury.

Following a difficult period, Samuel is finally beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Samuel said: “It’s only last Wednesday I was out on the pitch again.

“I got my boots on, and they were probably the most crusty boots I have ever put on in my life.

“I was having a joke with Keith Watson, asking him how I put these things on. It seems such a long time – It’s about five months now since the injury happened.

“I’m progressing well and I’m really happy with it.

“It was really difficult. Especially as a new player coming in, you want to hit the mark running.

Alex Samuel nods wide for Ross County against Livingston in January.

“It has been a really tough year, I can’t lie about that.

“I think that’s just football, you go through these periods. With my faith, and good people around me, it has really helped me through.

“I feel mentally and physically, I will probably come back even stronger than I was before that, which is the good thing about it.”

Samuel reflects on challenges he faced during lay-off

In the days that immediately followed his injury setback, even the most simple of day-to-day tasks required assistance.

Samuel considers the injury to be the most serious of his career, but he says the help of County’s staff and team-mates has kept his spirits up during the lay-off.

He added: “In that first couple of days, my wife had to help me shower. I couldn’t even bend down.

“Those kinds of everyday struggles are the things that aren’t really talked about in football.

“It’s just the basic stuff, like getting up and down, and even going to the toilet.

“It’s amazing to see the progress now, but also seeing where I have come from through it, and just being happy and content with where I am right now.

“When I was at Stevenage, I had a chipped bone in my ankle. It could have been a quick six-week spell, but it was prolonged for about nine months because it went undetected.

“I have experienced a long length, but this was probably the first real major one where I knew when I did it on the pitch, I could hear the crunch going in the knee.

“It’s the worst feeling when that happens.

“Mentally, it has not been easy. The physios have been amazing, as have the whole staff. They have all been supportive, along with the players.

“They have just helped me through each day. Sometimes when you have a timeframe and you don’t hit it, they just tell me to take each day as it comes.

“That’s what I have done. Everything has been going really well and progressing in the right direction.”

‘Baby steps’ required in order to complete road to recovery

Samuel admits he still has some way to go before he will be in contention for a return to the field.

The former Swansea City striker, who had a previous spell in Scottish football with Morton, added: “For me now, I will still be in the gym most days, working on getting the strength in and around my knee.

“It’s like baby steps now to progress. I was on the pitch just doing a few strides and warm-up stuff.

Striker Alex Samuel in action while on loan at Morton in 2015.

“I think the way it works is that if I do something and my knee doesn’t react, it’s a tick.

“It’s about progressing to see how the knee reacts.

“It can be between six to 12 months. Around eight-plus months, the rate of it not happening again is much higher than if you do six to eight.

“I’m just trusting what the physios are saying, and working with them. I’ll be back before you know it hopefully.

“I know so many of my friends and team-mates who have done their ACLs, and it can react so differently for everyone.

“For the moment, it has been really good for me and I’m getting on really well.”

