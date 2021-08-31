Ex-Morton loanee striker, Welshman Alex Samuel scores two-year deal with Ross County

Ross County have kicked off deadline day by signing Welsh forward Alex Samuel on a two-year deal.

Just as news broke that Oli Shaw could be leaving Dingwall to join Championship side Kilmarnock, the 25-year-old joins the Premiership club from English League One’s Wycombe Wanderers.

Samuel came to prominence at Aberystwyth Town, playing 10 games in the Welsh Premier League as a 16-year-old.

⚠️NEW SIGNING⚠️ Alex Samuel has today joined Ross County from League One side Wycombe Wanderers. The striker joins us on a 2-year-deal. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 31, 2021

This brought him to the attention of a number of English Premier League teams, including Swansea City who swooped to sign him. He made his Wales under-18 level debut soon after, scoring the winner v Republic of Ireland.

Taste of Scottish football with ‘Ton

The striker went on loan to Morton in 2015, playing 30 games in the Scottish Championship before returning to the Liberty Stadium. He then joined Newport County in 2017, and was named their Player of the Season that season.

After five years with Swansea City, Samuel signed for Stevenage, and during his time at Broadhall Way, he scored four goals in 12 starts, before being snapped up by League One side Wycombe at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

He played regularly during the 2018-19 League One season for Wycombe and was subsequently named the club’s young player of the season.

The following term, Samuel played a pivotal role in Wycombe’s promotion to the Championship, starting in their play-off final victory over Oxford United at Wembley. He made a further 23 appearances for the Adams Park side in the English Championship.

Manager Malky Mackay has said “I’m delighted to have secured the signing of Alex Samuel.

“At 25 years, he is a great age experience wise, has been part of a successful promotion winning team, and played at a really good level in the English game.”

“Alex has already had a taste of Scottish football earlier in his career, and this is a new challenge for him. He is eager to succeed and will add to the competition for places at the top end of our team.