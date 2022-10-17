Ross County teenager Adam Mackinnon living early stages of a dream that started during his schooldays on Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County teenager Adam Mackinnon living early stages of a dream that started during his schooldays on Lewis

By Andy Skinner
October 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.

The early stages of Adam Mackinnon’s senior career have already produced experiences he previously dreamed of.

That has only served to inspire the Ross County midfielder in his efforts to create many more.

Mackinnon, who is from the Isle of Lewis, has been with the Staggies since joining their youth setup five years ago.

Both Mackinnon and forward Matthew Wright, also from Lewis, are currently enjoying productive loan spells with League One side Montrose.

The switch to Scottish football’s third-tier followed the pair’s successful stint with Highland League side Brora Rangers last season.

Initial steps in Staggies’ first team

Mackinnon was handed his first taste of Premiership action by Malky Mackay after returning to County in January, being handed two substitute appearances.

The second of those was the final stages of a defeat to Rangers in May, in front of nearly 50,000 supporters at Ibrox.

It came just seven days before Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s men played in the Europa League final.

Mackinnon was then rewarded with his first Staggies start, in a 2-1 final day loss at home to Dundee United.

While the stint with Montrose is the next step in Mackinnon’s efforts to break into County’s first team, the 19-year-old is embracing every moment of that challenge.

Mackinnon said: “It’s crazy, although I don’t really look back on it much because it’s still the start of our careers.

“Even when I was back with my mates, this was the stuff we used to talk about. It’s a bit cringey, but it’s what I would dream of.

“Things like coming on against Rangers are things I just never thought would happen, but I just need to keep on going and see where I can go.”

Impact in Scottish football’s third-tier has caught Mackay’s eye

Mackinnon and Wright both spend the early part of the week training with their parent club.

After travelling to train with Montrose on a Thursday, they spend the remainder of the week in Angus building into the weekend match.

Mackinnon has made a strong impression in his 10 outings for the Gable Endies, netting his first goal in a man of the match performance against Airdrieonians earlier this month.

He followed it up with another goal in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Falkirk.

Mackay has been hugely encouraged by the impact made by both Mackinnon and Wright at Links Park.

Last month, Mackay said: “They are two great kids that I knew would adapt easily.

“Not only have they adapted well to the surroundings, they will be very respectful assets to Montrose off the pitch as well, but they are actually starting to mould their own personalities into the team as well.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

“They are now making an absolute mark with Montrose.

“I have got no doubts the two of them will end up playing with us here, it’s just a matter of when.”

Gable Endies experience proving invaluable

With Stewart Petrie’s men competing for promotion to the Championship, Mackinnon feels he is testing himself at a strong level.

He added: “Brora was good, just for getting experience and playing men’s football for the first time.

Adam Mackinnon in action for Brora Rangers.

“Now it’s more about playing at a higher level and trying to get more minutes. It’s all going well so hopefully I can kick on even more.

“It’s a totally different league for me to get used to. I’ve also had to get used to different styles of football.

“The whole point was to get game time and experience. I’m starting most games, and even when I’m not I’m coming on and making an impact.

“It was good to get a goal and the man of the match award against Airdrie so I’ll just keep on going.

“The manager [Malky Mackay] has just told we need to get experience and we need to play games. It’s perfect because it’s challenging for us, it’s a good league.

“At the same time, he feels we are good enough so we need to go and show that and embrace it.”

Tong teenager determined to make long journeys worthwhile

Hailing from the village of Tong on the outskirts of Stornoway, Mackinnon’s pathway into professional football is not a well-trodden one.

He played for local club Back up to under-18 level, prior to being taken on by the Staggies in 2017.

That meant at least once a week, Mackinnon would be accompanied by his family on the three-hour ferry journey over the Minch to Ullapool.

That was not the end of the travelling however, with Dingwall a further hour’s drive – while away games would take even longer.

Mackinnon relocated to the mainland when he signed his modern apprenticeship with County in 2019.

Adam Mackinnon during his Ross County debut against Stirling Albion in 2020.

He hopes to reap the rewards of the vast hours spent travelling during his teenage years.

Mackinnon added: “I joined Ross County in the under-15s, so it has been a while now.

“I was still based in Lewis at that point, and then I moved over when I was 16.

“The travelling wasn’t very fun. I came over once a week on a Saturday morning when I would train, and then play a game on the Sunday.

“If it was a home game I would get back on Sunday night, but for an away game it would be the freight ferry home at about 3am – which my mum wasn’t too pleased about.

“Matty was in the same boat. We knew each other, we were in rival teams as he played for Point but I saw him in school and trained with him.

Matthew Wright celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Rangers last season.

“It’s quite tough to get recognised on the island, and actually be able to train.

“I know there are a few players who are good, but being able to come over here and have family that can actually take you to training is hard.

“Hopefully it will be worth it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Yan Dhanda.
Ross County fan view: Lack of game time for marquee signing Yan Dhanda is…
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
'We let Dundee United off the hook' says Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United
Jordy Hiwula (right) celebrates Ross County's win over Livingston with Ross Callachan and Dominic Samuel.
Jordy Hiwula says Ross County will earn own luck with collective desire
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects Dundee United to bring fresh confidence into Dingwall…
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says his own demeanour is key in shaping morale of Ross County…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay supports early introduction of VAR to Scottish Premiership
Ross Laidlaw.
ANALYSIS: Can Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw contend for a place in Scotland squad?
Owura Edwards celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Livingston tonic was much-needed after Motherwell disaster

Most Read

1
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
2
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
3
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
4
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
5
military jet raf lossiemouth
WATCH: RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon goes to aid of stricken sailor battling 19ft waves
6
Jo Jamieson has gained strength from the death of her son Dean to support others. Picture: Derek Ironside
Mother of Aberdeen dad Dean Jamieson murdered in 2006 returns to Scotland after 11…
7
The Shetland coastguard helicopter was dispatched.
Fisherman airlifted to hospital after going overboard off Fraserburgh’s coast
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Kieran Kizmucki assaulted a man in Mither Tap bar,. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Pool table queue jumper bottled man who called him out for breaking ‘50p rule’
9
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2
10
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod
Inside Dornoch Cathedral. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirk looks to reduce Sutherland parishes - and move Sunday worship online
Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building in Aberdeen.
Accused admits sneaking into Peterhead woman's home - but denies sexually assaulting her
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon, NHS being let down by A&E system and the Stone…
Andy Gibson in action for Aberdeen in a match against Falkirk in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
'John Lambie swore when he realised I wasn't 6ft' - Former Aberdeen forward Andy…
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager's one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street

Editor's Picks

Most Commented