Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay thrilled with impact of Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon during loan spell with Montrose

By Andy Skinner
September 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.

Malky Mackay believes Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon’s success on loan at Montrose has moved them a step closer to Ross County’s first team.

Forward Wright and midfielder Mackinnon, who are both 19, made season-long loan switches to the League One Gable Endies ahead of the new season.

Both players have broken into Stewart Petrie’s starting line-up in recent weeks, with Wright netting his first goal for the club in a recent 2-0 win over Peterhead.

Although Montrose were defeated 2-1 by Alloa Athletic on Saturday, a run of three straight victories prior to that means they are fifth in the table – just four points off the league summit.

The Links Park outfit are in SPFL Trust Trophy action on Saturday, with a home tie against Kilmarnock reserves.

Mackay says making an impact in the third-tier of Scottish football is a big step for Lewis-born Wright and Mackinnon in their pathway towards their ultimate aim of breaking into the Staggies side.

Mackay said: “I had a conversation with Stewart Petrie, who absolutely wanted them.

“We played Montrose last year here, and I thought they were an absolute credit. I like how he goes about his business.

“They are two great kids that I knew would adapt easily. Not only have they adapted well to the surroundings, they will be very respectful assets to Montrose off the pitch as well, but they are actually starting to mould their own personalities into the team as well.

Matthew Wright celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Rangers last season.

“They are now making an absolute mark with Montrose.

“I have got no doubts the two of them will end up playing with us here, it’s just a matter of when.”

Teenage pair split time between parent club and Gable Endies

Mackay says a balance between training with County in the early part of the week, before travelling to Angus in the build up to a match day, is serving both players well.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

He added: “I didn’t want to lose them totally. I wanted to still be able to mould them.

“On a Tuesday and Wednesday, they are with us, and on a Thursday they travel down. They train on a Thursday night with Montrose, and stay over Thursday night and Friday night, before playing Saturday. Then they come back up the road.

“I don’t want them driving three-and-a-half hours all the time.

“Friday is the day they don’t have training, so there is a programme they are given. They go to a local gym over in that neck of the woods, so that Friday becomes a working day for them.”

Staggies making most of loans pathway

Wright and Mackinnon have both advanced through the leagues, having spent the opening half of last season on loan with Highland League side Brora Rangers.

The Staggies have a number of other young prospects out on loan at nearby clubs.

Connall Ewan and Ryan MacLeman are at Forres Mechanics, goalkeeper Logan Ross is spending a second successive season at Lossiemouth, while midfielder Andrew Macleod last week joined Clachnacuddin.

Midfielder Andrew Macleod, who has moved from Ross County to Clach on loan.

Mackay feels the loan pathway is a crucial step for County’s own young talents.

The Staggies boss added: “We need to keep this going with the younger ones. That step in the Highland League is providing a great start for them.

“It really puts them ahead of the curve of boys their own age. They are not playing against youth players, they are playing against men.

“It makes a big difference.

“It’s something that really is a part of the strategy of the football club, and should be for the next 10 years in how we utilise our young ones.

“Ultimately, I want them playing here, and the club being proud of them because they are sold and go on to have big careers and end up playing for Scotland.”

