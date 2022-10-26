ANALYSIS: Ross County need to give themselves something to build on as World Cup break looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANALYSIS: Ross County need to give themselves something to build on as World Cup break looms

By Andy Skinner
October 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Ross County will aim to find a breakthrough moment in their campaign in the four remaining matches before the winter break.

The Staggies find themselves at the foot of the Premiership table after 12 games, albeit behind Dundee United on goal difference.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock brought a halt to their hopes of a promising run of form, after they had taken four points from their previous two matches.

With only two wins to their name so far, which were separated by five matches without a win, it is fair to say Malky Mackay’s men have yet to find a run of genuine momentum.

It remains early days in the campaign, and Mackay can rightly point to the fact he oversaw such an impressive turnaround from a slow start last term.

County have also faced disruption to their starting line-up in recent weeks, with Ross Callachan going down with a hamstring injury at the weekend.

Ross Callachan pulls up injured against Kilmarnock.

It followed a succession of ill-fortune in the full-back positions in recent weeks, with Connor Randall, George Harmon and most recently Ben Purrington facing lengthy spells out.

Difficult run of games approaching

There is no doubt the Staggies boss will be eager to spark the campaign sooner rather than later, however, with some tough fixtures awaiting them.

Next up this weekend is Hearts, who will make the trip to Dingwall on Sunday following their Europa Conference League home tie against RFS on Thursday.

The Jambos are encountering a sticky period of league form, having won only one of their last six matches, with Robbie Neilson’s men having been beset by a number of injury concerns.

County recorded three draws against the Edinburgh outfit last season, and were narrowly defeated at Tynecastle on the opening day of this term.

Dominic Samuel in action against Hearts.

Another home match follows, against a St Mirren side which has started the season strongly and sits fourth in the table.

The Staggies then round off their fixtures before the break, with difficult away fixtures against Hibernian and Celtic.

It is clearly a challenging period for County, at a time when teams around them have been picking up points.

Although it is still short of season-defining territory, the fact games are running out before the World Cup makes it an important period.

There will still be 22 matches to be played when Premiership action resumes in December.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

But, with a five-week break on the horizon, it is crucial the Staggies give themselves something to build on during this upcoming run.

The challenging nature of their next four fixtures is such any win they can pull off would come as a significant confidence boost.

Their fate will not be determined during this two-week period, but a decent points haul would ensure they are not left stewing over poor form during the break.

Some promising signs in loss to Killie

Despite the 1-0 loss to Killie, Mackay felt his side showed steps in the right direction.

Although they survived spells of pressure in the first half, County went on to produce some of their most threatening play of recent weeks.

In the early weeks of last season, at the height of County’s struggles for results, there was a gradual build-up in performances which made it seem inevitable a change in fortunes would come.

Mackay will be eagerly hoping the Dingwall side are not left waiting until after the winter break for that moment to happen.

[[title]]

[[text]]
