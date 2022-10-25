Malky Mackay insists ‘we were here last year’ as Ross County plot move off bottom of Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay insists ‘we were here last year’ as Ross County plot move off bottom of Premiership

By Andy Skinner
October 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Malky Mackay remains adamant Ross County have what it takes to haul themselves off the foot of the Premiership table.

The Staggies remain in 12th position following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock, albeit level on points with Dundee United.

Having won two of their opening 12 fixtures, County will aim to add to their points tally when they host Hearts on Sunday.

The Dingwall outfit propped up the table in the early part of last season, having failed to win any of their opening 10 matches.

Mackay went on to oversee an excellent turnaround, which saw them ultimately finish in the top-six.

The Staggies boss believes he is seeing the right signs to suggest they can improve their fortunes again this time around.

Mackay said: “I can’t be too down and disappointed by my team because of the manner we applied ourselves against Kilmarnock. We just need to be more clinical.

“That comes back to training – if you’re missing targets, that’s one thing, but we’re making goalkeepers make saves, so we’ll keep at it.

“With the other results, it’s still quite tight and we were here last year. I’m seeing a team that are in games, and that’s what I need to see.”

Callachan to be assessed

A moment of concern came early in the match against Killie when midfielder Ross Callachan limped off with a hamstring injury.

Callachan has been a stellar performer since Mackay made him his first signing as County manager on a deal from Hamilton Accies in 2021.

Mackay says Callachan will be assessed, adding: “It was his hamstring. I think he’s played every game since he came to the club, so it’s really unfortunate.

Ross Callachan pulls up injured against Kilmarnock.

“He’s a terrific player, so with him going off it was a loss, but I thought Yan Dhanda was also terrific.

“We’ll send him for a scan on early this week to see how bad it is.”

Harmon impact pleases Staggies boss

Left-back George Harmon was also forced off late in the match due to cramp.

It was Harmon’s first game back in the side since August, having recovered from his own hamstring problem.

Harmon was quickly drafted back into the side due to an ankle injury suffered by fellow full-back Ben Purrington, with Mackay pleased with the former Oxford City defender’s performance.

Mackay added: “He had a bit of cramp because he’s been out for three months.

George Harmon in action against Kilmarnock.

“For my left-back to come in and do that after being out for so long, and only training for four days, he was outstanding.

“Not just his defending, it was his keeping of the ball and his link-up play with Owura Edwards to get to the byline three or four times as well.

“He was just done. By rights he should have been playing 45 minutes, but the injury to Ben Purrington hasn’t helped that. We had to put George in, but he did so well.”

