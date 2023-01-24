Ross County set to make second striker signing as Eamonn Brophy nears move to Dingwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County are set to add to their striking options as they close in on the signing of Eamonn Brophy from St Mirren.

The former Kilmarnock attacker has joined the Staggies on loan for the rest of the season and could make his debut against his former side Killie this weekend.

The St Mirren striker has struggled for game time in recent months and has played just 109 minutes of football for Stephen Robinson’s side since the domestic action resumed following the World Cup break.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay will be hoping the 26 year-old can add some much needed firepower to the County forward line.

Brophy will join English forward Josh Stones who joined the club earlier today on loan from Wigan Athletic.

The 19 year-old has only made one senior appearance so far this season however, against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup, having played predominantly in Wigan’s under-21s squad.