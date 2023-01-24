Ross County set to make second striker signing as Eamonn Brophy nears move to Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County set to make second striker signing as Eamonn Brophy nears move to Dingwall

By Paul Third
January 24, 2023, 7:26 pm
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren

Ross County are set to add to their striking options as they close in on the signing of Eamonn Brophy from St Mirren.

The former Kilmarnock attacker has joined the Staggies on loan for the rest of the season and could make his debut against his former side Killie this weekend.

The St Mirren striker has struggled for game time in recent months and has played just 109 minutes of football for Stephen Robinson’s side since the domestic action resumed following the World Cup break.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay will be hoping the 26 year-old can add some much needed firepower to the County forward line.

Brophy will join English forward Josh Stones who joined the club earlier today on loan from Wigan Athletic.

The 19 year-old has only made one senior appearance so far this season however, against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup, having played predominantly in Wigan’s under-21s squad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Malky Mackay reveals he has briefed William Akio on his public responsibility in representing…
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Ross County complete loan capture of Eamonn Brophy from St Mirren
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Analysis: Can Ross County make most of quickfire chance to revive their season?
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Ross County sign teenage striker Josh Stones on loan from Wigan Athletic
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Ross County manager Malky Mackay aiming to home in on transfer targets this week
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Ross County fan view: This was far from an 'excellent' display as woeful finishing…
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Malky Mackay insists he can't be critical of players despite Ross County's Scottish Cup…
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Hamilton Accies 0-0 Ross County (Hamiton win 5-3 on pens) – The Verdict: Player…
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County striker won't be on move to St Johnstone

Most Read

1
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’: Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on Dons…
6
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County on loan from St Mirren
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented