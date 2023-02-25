Malky Mackay savours Ross County’s stunning four-goal triumph over Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay savours Ross County’s stunning four-goal triumph over Dundee United

By Andy Skinner
February 25, 2023, 6:37 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay was thrilled with the way Ross County rose to the occasion with a four-goal triumph in their bottom-of-the-table encounter against Dundee United.

The Staggies raced into an early two goal lead against United through Eamonn Brophy and Yan Dhanda, with second half goals from Jordan White and Brophy completing the scoring.

County could have added further goals, as they twice hit the woodwork and had another goal ruled out for offside.

With the Staggies having been just a point ahead of their opponents before kick-off, the result moves the Dingwall men into 10th place.

Mackay was delighted with the manner of the victory – which was the Staggies’ first home league triumph over the Tannadice side since August 2015.

Ross County celebrate their fourth goal against Dundee United. Image: SNS

He said: “I’m delighted with the performance and result, and the way we started.

“Also the way we started the second half because 2-0 is a dangerous scoreline.

“We could have got more, but it’s an eight-goal swing between ourselves and United, which is important – and it’s a clean sheet.

“I thought it was similar to the Kilmarnock game a couple of weeks ago, where we started well. We got on the front foot and didn’t take our foot off the pedal for 95 minutes.

“That’s not easy, because there are a lot of games in this division where there’s not much between the teams.

“It was always going to be a tricky one for us no matter what. Even off the back of some of the stuff that has been going on this week, in terms of the press coverage around Dundee United, that doesn’t help as far as we are concerned.

“You can be on a hiding to nothing with that.

“I’m delighted at the way we played, the manner we went about our business. It keeps us all involved there.”

Brophy played a huge role on his return to the side, with his two goals accompanied with two assists for Dhanda and White.

Mackay has been thrilled with the impact the on-loan St Mirren attacker has already had on the Staggies’ side.

Malky Mackay congratulates Eamonn Brophy following his performance against Dundee United. Image: SNS

He added: “We’ve had to be careful with him because he has not played a lot of football in the last six to nine months.

“I’ve known him for a number of years and he was involved in my Scotland under 21s and clearly had a massive impact at Kilmarnock when Steve Clarke had him.

“It is great to get him but I had to be very careful in how we handled that first few weeks because of his lack of game time.

“The St Mirren game was the chance to do a little mini pre-season with him, which we did last week, which he wanted to do. That’s testament to him.

“In this game he showed so much in the final third. His strike hits the post, he scores two and sets up two, but it is also his running ability and his cleverness I was delighted with.

“He gives Jordan White an enormous amount of help up there because Jordan has had to plough a lone furrow for us since last year.

“It allows him that little bit more space and time as well. I’m delighted Jordan gets his goal as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Malky Mackay savours Ross County’s stunning four-goal triumph over Dundee United
Ross County 4-0 Dundee United – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Simon Murray, following his move to Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Simon Murray eager to avoid repeat of relegation pain he suffered…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay insists it is his responsibility to give Ross County's fans reason to…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Malky Mackay looking for Ross County to gain edge on bottom of table rivals
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay explains how Ross County will reap long-term benefits of farming Matthew Wright…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Boss Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to 'land punches' on direct rivals
Referee Graham Grainger sends off Ross County's Owura Edwards at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Owura Edwards' deserved red card summed up disappointing day
Ross County's Keith Watson gets to grips with St Mirren's Curtis Main. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County will be ready for crunch Dundee United clash, says captain Keith Watson
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side's return to form
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…
Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Aberdonian Hilton Academy Colourised Picture shows; Hilton Academy 1988-06-13 Firewood ?AJL 13 June 1988 'Pupils of Hilton Academy, Aberdeen get set to deliver firewood to pensioners in Hilton. The wood, offcuts from the technical department, were delivered by (back left to right), John McGregor, school technician, Lee MacIntosh, Robert Foreman and Jason Johnstone. Front, Les Brown (left) and Kevin Forrest.'. Hilton Academy. Supplied by AJL Date; Unknown
Gallery: Looking back at the passionate pupils of Hilton Academy
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey believes Aberdeen Women are better than SWPL 1 relegation scrap
Clarkson's Farm follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run a farm in the countryside (Image: PA Features Archive)
David Knight: Jeremy Clarkson's crass clumsiness overshadows the good he's done for farming

Editor's Picks

Most Commented