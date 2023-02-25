Billy Dodds unfazed by chants aimed at him by Caley Thistle fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds insists he is not fazed by chants directed at him by Inverness supporters during the draw with Dundee.

Derogatory chants were directed towards Dodds during the first half after the Caley Jags fell behind against the Dark Blues.

The small pocket of fans behind Mark Ridgers’ goal in the first half took aim after Zach Robinson’s opener.

However after they levelled through Cameron Harper’s deflected shot, the mood among the travelling support improved.

Dodds said he has dealt with more serious challenges in his life to let the chants bother him.

“I’ve had so much in my career I’ve had to handle. It’s water off a duck’s back,” he said.

“I’ve had so much worse than that. I’ve had death in my family, I’ve had crises in my family. I lost my sister in a car crash.

“We’ve all got stories to tell. This (the chants) is minor. If I worry about things like that, it’ll put me into an early grave.”

Dodds has remained upbeat during this current run, which has seen Inverness win just twice in 16 games.

“I’m always positive. I don’t listen to noise – I’ve got to focus on my job,” he added. “I’ve got a great team and the boys are all with us.

“People have got to realise that you lose confidence. When you lose confidence, performances dip like they did today.

“The two Hamilton defeats, at the crucial point of the season, affected us. We’re only seventh because of the injuries we’ve had.

“I would argue with anybody – if we hadn’t been decimated with injuries, we’d be six points better off and where would that put us?”

At one point on Saturday afternoon their position looked more perilous, with Dundee ahead and Cove Rangers winning at Morton.

But as Caley Thistle levelled in the second half, the Ton turned the tables on Cove to take all three points.

“Nobody knows this group better than me,” said Dodds. “People can say or think what they want; this group are right behind us.

“It’s a set of boys who are going through a wee confidence dunt because of what’s happened this season. Sometimes pressure makes you do daft things.

“Are the performances bad? No. I’ve seen groups of boys when they’re demoralised, who don’t fight, don’t make chances, wilt and fade away out the game. This group will never do that.”