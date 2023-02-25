Billy Dodds unfazed by chants aimed at him by Caley Thistle fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds unfazed by chants aimed at him by Caley Thistle fans

By Jamie Durent
February 25, 2023, 8:30 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds insists he is not fazed by chants directed at him by Inverness supporters during the draw with Dundee.

Derogatory chants were directed towards Dodds during the first half after the Caley Jags fell behind against the Dark Blues.

The small pocket of fans behind Mark Ridgers’ goal in the first half took aim after Zach Robinson’s opener.

However after they levelled through Cameron Harper’s deflected shot, the mood among the travelling support improved.

Dodds said he has dealt with more serious challenges in his life to let the chants bother him.

“I’ve had so much in my career I’ve had to handle. It’s water off a duck’s back,” he said.

“I’ve had so much worse than that. I’ve had death in my family, I’ve had crises in my family. I lost my sister in a car crash.

“We’ve all got stories to tell. This (the chants) is minor. If I worry about things like that, it’ll put me into an early grave.”

Cameron Harper is congratulated after getting Caley Thistle level against Dundee. Image: SNS
Dodds has remained upbeat during this current run, which has seen Inverness win just twice in 16 games.

“I’m always positive. I don’t listen to noise – I’ve got to focus on my job,” he added. “I’ve got a great team and the boys are all with us.

“People have got to realise that you lose confidence. When you lose confidence, performances dip like they did today.

“The two Hamilton defeats, at the crucial point of the season, affected us. We’re only seventh because of the injuries we’ve had.

“I would argue with anybody – if we hadn’t been decimated with injuries, we’d be six points better off and where would that put us?”

At one point on Saturday afternoon their position looked more perilous, with Dundee ahead and Cove Rangers winning at Morton.

But as Caley Thistle levelled in the second half, the Ton turned the tables on Cove to take all three points.

“Nobody knows this group better than me,” said Dodds. “People can say or think what they want; this group are right behind us.

“It’s a set of boys who are going through a wee confidence dunt because of what’s happened this season. Sometimes pressure makes you do daft things.

“Are the performances bad? No. I’ve seen groups of boys when they’re demoralised, who don’t fight, don’t make chances, wilt and fade away out the game. This group will never do that.”

