Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy says Scotland recall is a long way off

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy insists thoughts of forcing his way back into the Scotland setup have not entered his radar.

Brophy has made an excellent impression since joining the Staggies on loan from St Mirren, taking his tally to three goals from four games with a double in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Dundee United.

The 26-year-old also provided two assists in a stellar attacking display for Malky Mackay’s men.

Brophy enjoyed the best form of his career at Kilmarnock under Steve Clarke, who selected him for his first game in charge of the Scotland national team against Cyprus in 2019.

That remains Brophy’s solitary cap, however the forward insists he is keeping his feet on the ground.

He said: “I’m not thinking about anything like that, it’s a long way away yet.

“I just want to get back playing my football and enjoying it again then see where it takes me.

“I am enjoying it now so hopefully I can continue playing and scoring goals.

“It has only been a month so I’m not getting carried away.

“Playing for Scotland was the highlight of my career and would I love to do it again? Obviously I would.

“But I just need to continue doing what I have been.”

Brophy thrilled to make impact on return to Staggies’ side

Brophy was ineligible for last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to his parent club St Mirren, but he wasted no time in making an impact on his return to the side.

He is eager to keep his momentum going, adding: “When I came here I hadn’t started a game since April – other than 15 minutes against Killie when I got taken off because of a red card.

“When I came here I wasn’t match fit but sometimes adrenaline can get you through.

“I have started well here and the team is picking up. I had momentum and after not being able to play last week, I was looking forward to this one.

“I’m glad things are going the way I want them to.”

Promising partnership with White

Brophy has struck up a promising partnership with fellow striker Jordan White in the opening weeks of his County career.

It was Brophy’s cross which set up White’s headed third goal for County against United, which took his tally to seven for the campaign.

Brophy is eager for he and White to continue getting the best out of each other.

He added: “Confidence comes from scoring goals so it was good to get it straight away.

“Jordan White has been massive for me, he does all the stuff I’m not good at – being a presence, winning flick-ons.

“So I know to get close to him and feed off what he does.

“We have clicked very well very quickly so that’s positive for the rest of the season.

“I have always liked playing in a two up front. At Kilmarnock I played with Kris Boyd, who gave me some great knowledge and was great to play with.

“I always feel better playing alongside someone and Jordan being a target man has really helped.

“Playing in a two with him, it gives the defence something else to think about.

“I think with a strike partner you get more chances in a game and that suits me.”