Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy says Scotland recall is a long way off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy says Scotland recall is a long way off

By Andy Skinner
February 27, 2023, 6:00 am
Eamonn Brophy in action for Scotland against Cyprus in 2019. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy in action for Scotland against Cyprus in 2019. Image: SNS

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy insists thoughts of forcing his way back into the Scotland setup have not entered his radar.

Brophy has made an excellent impression since joining the Staggies on loan from St Mirren, taking his tally to three goals from four games with a double in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Dundee United.

The 26-year-old also provided two assists in a stellar attacking display for Malky Mackay’s men.

Brophy enjoyed the best form of his career at Kilmarnock under Steve Clarke, who selected him for his first game in charge of the Scotland national team against Cyprus in 2019.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting Ross County’s opener against Dundee United. Image: SNS

That remains Brophy’s solitary cap, however the forward insists he is keeping his feet on the ground.

He said: “I’m not thinking about anything like that, it’s a long way away yet.

“I just want to get back playing my football and enjoying it again then see where it takes me.

“I am enjoying it now so hopefully I can continue playing and scoring goals.

“It has only been a month so I’m not getting carried away.

“Playing for Scotland was the highlight of my career and would I love to do it again? Obviously I would.

“But I just need to continue doing what I have been.”

Brophy thrilled to make impact on return to Staggies’ side

Brophy was ineligible for last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to his parent club St Mirren, but he wasted no time in making an impact on his return to the side.

He is eager to keep his momentum going, adding: “When I came here I hadn’t started a game since April – other than 15 minutes against Killie when I got taken off because of a red card.

“When I came here I wasn’t match fit but sometimes adrenaline can get you through.

Malky Mackay congratulates Eamonn Brophy following his performance against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“I have started well here and the team is picking up. I had momentum and after not being able to play last week, I was looking forward to this one.

“I’m glad things are going the way I want them to.”

Promising partnership with White

Brophy has struck up a promising partnership with fellow striker Jordan White in the opening weeks of his County career.

It was Brophy’s cross which set up White’s headed third goal for County against United, which took his tally to seven for the campaign.

Brophy is eager for he and White to continue getting the best out of each other.

He added: “Confidence comes from scoring goals so it was good to get it straight away.

“Jordan White has been massive for me, he does all the stuff I’m not good at – being a presence, winning flick-ons.

“So I know to get close to him and feed off what he does.

Jordan White celebrates scoring against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“We have clicked very well very quickly so that’s positive for the rest of the season.

“I have always liked playing in a two up front. At Kilmarnock I played with Kris Boyd, who gave me some great knowledge and was great to play with.

“I always feel better playing alongside someone and Jordan being a target man has really helped.

“Playing in a two with him, it gives the defence something else to think about.

“I think with a strike partner you get more chances in a game and that suits me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting Ross County's opener against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Can the loan wolf find a permanent home in the…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay savours Ross County's stunning four-goal triumph over Dundee United
Gwion Edwards made his first Ross County start against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Ross County 4-0 Dundee United – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Simon Murray, following his move to Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Simon Murray eager to avoid repeat of relegation pain he suffered…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay insists it is his responsibility to give Ross County's fans reason to…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Malky Mackay looking for Ross County to gain edge on bottom of table rivals
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay explains how Ross County will reap long-term benefits of farming Matthew Wright…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Boss Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to 'land punches' on direct rivals
Referee Graham Grainger sends off Ross County's Owura Edwards at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Owura Edwards' deserved red card summed up disappointing day
Ross County's Keith Watson gets to grips with St Mirren's Curtis Main. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County will be ready for crunch Dundee United clash, says captain Keith Watson

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Northern Lights from Farr in the Highlands. Image Terri Carline Middleton.
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Shaun Summers. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
White smoke can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray planning ahead, Sunday February 26 2023 Picture shows; Proposals for new shops and flats in Lossiemouth.. Lossiemouth. Supplied by Domus Leaseholders Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

Using Lego to stimulate the science and technology industry. Image: Supplied.
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
People are being warned that despite being "cute and cuddly" seal pups on the Aberdeenshire beach can still deliver a "nasty bite". Image: PA
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Gary Campbell, paid to livestream abuse from the Philippines. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Hundreds of indigenous human skulls have been found from colonial conquests in the university's collection. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Mary's Meals is set to close its doors in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business
I've been expecting you - staff dish out the cocktails at Shaken, Not Stirred at HMT on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
James Bond expert leaves HMT audience shaken not slurred as cocktails bring spy stories…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented