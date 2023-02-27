Ross County fan view: Can the loan wolf find a permanent home in the Highlands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County fan view: Can the loan wolf find a permanent home in the Highlands?

By Peter Mackay
February 27, 2023, 11:45 am
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting Ross County's opener against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting Ross County's opener against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Eamonn Brophy smashed home two goals and assisted twice as he turned in what is undoubtedly the best individual performance from a Ross County player this season.

Malky Mackay and his Ross County side have well and truly lived up to the critics once again, bouncing back from a disappointing loss in Paisley with a huge win over Dundee United.

It’s apparent that the County players weren’t feeling the pressures of such a massive game which the home supporters would have been forgiven for feeling.

United on the other hand, whether it was nerves or angst over Mark Ogren’s midweek comments, delivered an utterly dreadful display – leaving Liam Fox’s side labelled as the worst side who’ve travelled to Dingwall this season.

As for the Dundee United supporters, those who rampaged onto the park in the final game of last season had a different experience this time round in Dingwall.

Instead of bolting onto the park, they were now bolting for the exit gates with their side sitting at the foot of the table.

Brophy’s impact has been excellent

The signing of Brophy has been simply excellent for the Staggies. He has slotted in flawlessly and is creating an ever so fruitful partnership with Jordan White.

Even though Brophy’s first strike will be looked upon as calamitous United defending, he still deserves a large amount of credit for being able to squeeze the ball in from that angle – even if Charlie Mulgrew helped with a slight deflection.

Brophy’s second goal was something special.

An inch perfect lofted through ball fell nicely for the on-loan St Mirren striker who smashed home with a first-time strike.

With two more wolf celebrations being held in the Dingwall sky, the County contingent are quickly falling for goal-loving Brophy.

If a permanent deal were to become available at the end of the season, it is one I’m sure County fans would like Malky Mackay and Steven Ferguson to jump at.

