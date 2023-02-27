Ross County fan view: Can the loan wolf find a permanent home in the Highlands?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eamonn Brophy smashed home two goals and assisted twice as he turned in what is undoubtedly the best individual performance from a Ross County player this season.

Malky Mackay and his Ross County side have well and truly lived up to the critics once again, bouncing back from a disappointing loss in Paisley with a huge win over Dundee United.

It’s apparent that the County players weren’t feeling the pressures of such a massive game which the home supporters would have been forgiven for feeling.

United on the other hand, whether it was nerves or angst over Mark Ogren’s midweek comments, delivered an utterly dreadful display – leaving Liam Fox’s side labelled as the worst side who’ve travelled to Dingwall this season.

As for the Dundee United supporters, those who rampaged onto the park in the final game of last season had a different experience this time round in Dingwall.

Instead of bolting onto the park, they were now bolting for the exit gates with their side sitting at the foot of the table.

2⃣Goals, 2⃣ assists All in a day's work for the🐺 pic.twitter.com/WqVdEOAlXu — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 25, 2023

Brophy’s impact has been excellent

The signing of Brophy has been simply excellent for the Staggies. He has slotted in flawlessly and is creating an ever so fruitful partnership with Jordan White.

Even though Brophy’s first strike will be looked upon as calamitous United defending, he still deserves a large amount of credit for being able to squeeze the ball in from that angle – even if Charlie Mulgrew helped with a slight deflection.

Brophy’s second goal was something special.

An inch perfect lofted through ball fell nicely for the on-loan St Mirren striker who smashed home with a first-time strike.

With two more wolf celebrations being held in the Dingwall sky, the County contingent are quickly falling for goal-loving Brophy.

If a permanent deal were to become available at the end of the season, it is one I’m sure County fans would like Malky Mackay and Steven Ferguson to jump at.