Malky Mackay backs Gwion Edwards to be Ross County crowd pleaser

Malky Mackay is confident Gwion Edwards will give Ross County’s supporters cause for excitement.

Edwards was the Staggies’ final addition of the January transfer window, arriving on a loan deal from Wigan Athletic in the final stages before the deadline.

After playing the second 45 minutes of County’s 1-0 defeat at St Mirren a fortnight ago, 30-year-old winger Edwards was handed his first start in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Dundee United.

The Welshman brings a wealth of experience, having made more than 200 appearances in English football with the likes of Ipswich Town, Peterborough United and Crawley Town, along with the Latics.

Mackay feels the Staggies’ fans are already starting to see glimpses of what Edwards can bring.

He said: “I’m delighted about the effect Gwion Edwards has had since he came in. He’s someone who is at ease on either wing, and really quick and direct.

“He could have scored one when he went by their player on the edge of the box and bent one towards the top corner – it was a great save.

“I think it was a good addition even though it was really late in the window.

“It was a last minute one that fell in our lap after we thought we had lost him.

“He came in and we knew that he was at least a week away from being fit as he was just about recovered from a slight injury.

“But he’s one that has hit the ground running.”

Mackay eager to provide entertainment for Staggies faithful

County have taken seven points from their last three league games, which has moved the Dingwall men out of the Premiership relegation zone.

The Staggies are aiming to draw level on points with ninth-placed Motherwell with a victory over the Steelmen this weekend.

Mackay is intent on producing another entertaining performance for his side’s supporters.

He added: “As soon as we got that win, it was about getting out to the fans who have sat here and watched us all season.

“They have paid their money. I’m delighted we have managed to score eight goals in the last three games at home.

“We have shown our fans some real entertainment.

“Let’s not be too greedy but it was four at the weekend – going on eight.

“The eight-goal swing we have had with Dundee United is important.

“The fact we looked dangerous every time we attacked meant we had bums off seats, which was something we were prone to doing last year.”

County wary of threat posed by on-form Well

County come up against a Well side who have taken seven points from three matches under the management of former Staggies boss Stuart Kettlewell.

The Steelmen triumphed 5-0 in their last trip to Dingwall on a bruising night for the Staggies in October, with the sides sharing a 1-1 draw at Fir Park in January.

Mackay is wary of the threat posed by the Lanarkshire side, adding: “They’ve obviously had a few good recent results.

“I think all season they’ve had as good of a squad as anyone else, and on their day they have been as good as anyone outside the top three or four.

“It has just been the consistency. They’ve got players that can really make a difference in games, just like the rest of us.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game for us on Saturday.”