Motherwell 1-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies battle back to claim crucial point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Motherwell 1-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies battle back to claim crucial point

By Andy Skinner
January 14, 2023, 6:08 pm
Jordy Hiwula celebrates netting for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Jordy Hiwula celebrates netting for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Ross County will hope their late equaliser against Motherwell can provide a springboard in their efforts to move off the foot of the Premiership.

They looked to be heading for a sixth defeat from their last seven games following Stuart McKinstry’s opener, until Jordy Hiwula stepped up with a vital leveller within seconds of coming on as a substitute.

County had the wind behind them in the first half but it was the Steelmen who had the best of the limited chances on offer.

McKinstry was at the heart of the danger and struck an early effort off the outside of the post after cutting in from the left, while a short time later he saw another strike from similar range tipped around the post by Ross Laidlaw.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

It was the Staggies who made the brighter start to the second half, with Yan Dhanda twice seeing swerving efforts thwarted by Liam Kelly.

The Steelmen made what looked like a decisive breakthrough on 68 minutes however, with Kevin Van Veen’s lay-off picking out McKinstry whose crisp low shot carried too much for Laidlaw to keep out.

Within just seven seconds of arriving on the field however, Hiwula latched on to a Jordan White flick on to tuck under the body of Kelly and salvage an important point for Malky Mackay’s men.

Talking points

Can the result be a turning point for Staggies?

Although County have still failed to win in their last seven games, the manner of their draw will come as a psychological boost.

This was a crucially important fixture, given County went into the game at the foot of the table, trailing Motherwell by three points.

The margin remains the same, however there are now three teams that distance ahead.

David Cancola in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Among the teams immediately within reach of County is Kilmarnock, who they face in their next league fixture in Dingwall.

Losing a game of such magnitude at Fir Park would have been another setback, but the point gives them something to build on.

With their next game coming against bottom Championship side Hamilton Accies in the Scottish Cup, the Staggies will be eager to return to winning ways in order to restore some momentum to take back into their league campaign.

Staggies showed they have heart for the fight

Any team at the bottom of the league will have to show a strong response to adversity if they are to have any hope of climbing the table.

In recent weeks, particularly in defeats to Dundee United and Livingston, an inability to convert key chances has been their downfall.

This was never going to be a game of many opportunities given the horrendous conditions in Lanarkshire, with the respective league standings contributing to a suitably scrappy encounter.

Jack Baldwin clears his lines against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Following McKinstry’s breakthrough it would have been easy for County to rue another hard luck story, however they showed the sort of grit which is going to be required in the coming weeks.

This was the 15th match in which the Dingwall men have fallen behind this term, with only five points claimed from those fixtures.

This will not be the last match that is far from pleasing on the eye, and the Staggies will see this result as an encouraging sign they can deal with the ugly side of the game.

Hiwula breaks his duck

Forward Hiwula has endured a frustrating wait for a first league goal since his summer move from Doncaster Rovers.

Following a promising Premier Sports Cup campaign in which he netted three goals, Hiwula had failed to net in 10 starts and 10 substitute appearances on league duty.

Jordy Hiwula finds the net against Motherwell. Image: SNS

He is unlikely to ever make a quicker impact than the one he did at Fir Park – just seven seconds after coming on as a substitute.

After Jordan White flicked on a Connor Randall throw-in, Hiwula showed striker’s instincts to run in behind the Well defence and tuck the ball under the onrushing Kelly.

Along with ending his own drought, Hiwula’s goal ended his team’s run of 508 minutes without scoring.

With White having been on good form prior to County’s goalscoring struggles, Mackay will eagerly hope the pair can continue to contribute in the coming weeks.

Talking tactics

Mackay resisted the temptation to throw new arrival Nohan Kenneh straight into the line-up following his loan move from Hibernian, with the Liberia-born midfielder starting on the bench.

There were two changes from the side which suffered defeat to Livingston however, with Jack Baldwin replacing Keith Watson as skipper at the heart of defence.

The Staggies were also boosted by the return of Yan Dhanda from a hamstring injury, and he took Kazeem Olaigbe’s place.

Referee watch

David Dickinson’s first flashpoint came on 22 minutes when Owura Edwards went to ground inside the box as he looked to take the ball past the onrushing Liam Kelly. The referee did not entertain the claim at the time, and was quickly reassured by a swift VAR check.

Player ratings

MOTHERWELL (4-3-3): Kelly 6; Johnston 6, Solholm 7, Lamie 7, Penney 6; Goss 6 (Tierney 65), McGinn 6, Spittal 5 (Maguire 75); Crankshaw 6 (Mandron 75), Van Veen 7, McKinstry 7.

Subs not used: Oxborough, Cornelius, Blaney, Shields, Dunachie, Miller.

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-2-1): Laidlaw 6; Randall 6, Baldwin 7, Iacovitti 7, Harmon 6; Cancola 6, Tillson 6 (Kenneh 75), Callachan 6; Dhanda 7 (Hiwula 79), Edwards 6 (Olaigbe 85); White 7.

Subs not used: Munro, Sims, Loturi, Watson, Akio, Smith.

Attendace: 4,574

Star man

Stuart McKinstry. The winger was at the heart of any of Well’s attacking threat and from an early stage he looked a possible match winner, which looked to be on the cards until Hiwula’s leveller.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay heartened by Ross County's fightback against Motherwell - but feels Staggies could…
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS
Ross Callachan calls on Ross County to rise to the pressure of escaping relegation…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay remains 'calm and steady' in efforts to reverse Ross County's struggles
Callum Johnson in action for Ross County.
Callum Johnson departs Ross County to join Mansfield Town
Nohan Kenneh. Image: SNS
Ross County sign Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh on loan deal until end of season
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Ross County closing in on loan addition ahead of Saturday's trip to Motherwell
Michael Fraser.
Michael Fraser calls for calm heads in advance of Ross County's crucial trip to…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Ross County must make chances count when they face Motherwell in crunch encounter
Ross Callachan and Keith Watson look distraught following Ross County's 2-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Is it time to start mentioning the R word?
Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS
Jordan White says Ross County cannot look for favours from elsewhere in efforts to…

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks