Aberdeen budget: Leaders accused of ‘complete hypocrisy’ after voting to keep brown bin charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen budget: Leaders accused of ‘complete hypocrisy’ after voting to keep brown bin charges

By Ben Hendry
March 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 3, 2023, 8:08 am
Steve Delaney has opposed the garden waste "tax" for many years
Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Delaney has spent years fighting the Aberdeen garden waste permit system he voted for in yesterday's budget talks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Since Aberdeen’s garden waste permit system was introduced in 2019, the city’s Liberal Democrat group has condemned it as an “unjustifiable cash-grab” – and members have even vowed never to pay it.

A devoted “axe the garden tax” section can be found on Lib Dem councillor Steve Delaney’s own website, where he rubbishes the parties responsible for it.

Abolishing the levy was a key part of the group’s manifesto at last May’s council elections, and the “commitment” was etched in stone when they formed a power-sharing deal with the SNP.

The snippet of tbe power-sharing document in question.

The document contains an agreement to “repeal the unfair garden tax charge”, which was added at the behest of the minority members of the coalition.

But when councillors met on Wednesday to set the budget for 2023-24, the four Lib Dem members voted to maintain the very policy they have spent years fighting.

Ian Yuill has been hoping to slam the lid on the brown bin charge for four years. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Why was the Aberdeen garden waste permit so controversial?

Under the system, rolled out in August 2019, households pay a yearly £30 for tamper-proof stickers to show they should have their garden waste picked up.

As the charges loomed, an Evening Express poll showed 80% of indignant Aberdeen readers would refuse to pay.

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill has long crusaded against the policy.

Over the years he has called it a “short-sighted cash grab” that is “unpopular because it’s unjustifiable”.

And he warned that it could even damage the council’s eco credentials, as it would lead to more garden waste being secretly stashed in black bags and taken to be incinerated.

Decision to keep brown bin charges in Aberdeen budget after years of controversy

Pledging never to pay it “on a point of principle”, Mr Delaney voiced fears it would mean garden waste is fly-tipped.

And his website features a section slating his current SNP stablemates for previously trying to increase it to £35.

Many residents reacted angrily to the charges being rolled out. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

And in a post when the charges came into force, Mr Yuill fumed: “The council should be encouraging people to recycle – not charging them to recycle.”

Lib Dems vow to eradicate brown bin charges – eventually

After this week’s crunch meeting, they were accused of “reneging on their pledge”.

And North East Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden accused the Lib Dems of “complete hypocrisy” on Twitter.

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Delaney stressed that his group remains committed to eventually consigning the costs to the compost heap.

Mr Delaney remains opposed to the policy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He hopes to be able to scale back the fee next year, before removing it completely after that.

This vision would mean residents continue to pay until at least the summer of 2025.

Mr Delaney confirmed he has never paid the fee, opting to take his garden waste to a recycling centre to dispose of it.

Ian Yuill at the budget meeting yesterday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Yuill told us that, “in an ideal world”, he would have done away with it.

But concessions had to be made when balancing the books, and ensuring schools and other vital services continue to receive sufficient cash.

He added: “We had to save £47 million, that meant making some difficult decisions.

“Our commitment is still to abolish it, and we will do it as quickly as we can.

“But this is the worst situation I have seen in almost 29 years as a councillor.

Brown bin charges could have increased in Aberdeen budget

By 2021, it emerged that 35,000 households had signed up to the scheme – generating £900,000 for council coffers.

Ahead of the budget meeting, the finance department suggested the cost of a permit be increased to bring in a further £129,000.

Like it or hate it, the scheme has been a money-spinner. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

That would have brought the annual income from the brown bin charges to about £1 million.

And while opting to maintain the “unfair” system, the administration rejected the idea of upping the price.

Announcing the freeze, SNP finance convener Alex McLellan added that the partnership “will work towards abolishing it over the years to come”.

You can watch the budget meeting here, or buy a garden waste permit here.

Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Estate agents claim they are becoming "short" of homes to sell in Alford, pictured.
Councillor launches campaign to bring cash machine back to Alford
Big Noise Torry provides free music tuition to hundreds of children in disadvantaged parts of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Decision to slash Big Noise Torry's funding slammed by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Bucksburn Swimming Pool. 2nd December 2013. Picture by Kath Flannery.
More than 3,000 sign petition as fight launched to save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Members of the Great Western Community Trust. From left, Tom Murray, Sandy Stephens, Leila Turner-Smith, Iain McKenzie and Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Volunteers seek 900 supporters to secure funding for new Aberdeen community centre
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Neve McPherson of Lifestars is luanching a new project to give children life-changing experiences. Picture shows; Neve McPherson. Dyce. Supplied by Lifestars Date; Unknown
Dyce children's charity wants to broaden horizons with new project
From left, Lesley Skene, Bill Thain and Heather Bowie are all celebrating long-service awards with Mackie's of Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Mackie's of Scotland celebrates nearly 100 years of work from long-serving employees
Fruit and veg shortages are beginning to hit cafes including Lettcue Eat Healthy in Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
'Prices have just shot up': Cafes feel the squeeze as tomato and cucumber costs…
Pennan's famous red telephone box as seen in 'Local Hero'. Image: Polaris Publishing
Aberdeenshire to host 40th anniversary screenings of Local Hero - but not in Pennan
A Sikorsky S-92A Helibus at Aberdeen International Airport last year. Image: .Chris Sumner.
North Sea helicopter emergency lands at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland
Unite's Sharon Graham says Sparrow's workers "are ready to fight for a decent deal until they get one".
Sparrows strikes to hit BP assets in UK North Sea

Most Read

1
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
2
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
3
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
4
A Sikorsky S-92A Helibus at Aberdeen International Airport last year. Image: .Chris Sumner.
North Sea helicopter emergency lands at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland
5
British Airways flight Inverness
More than 100 Inverness passengers stuck in London after British Airways flight cancelled
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween Picture shows; Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Copyline Date; 03/03/2023
Drink-driving Highland minister crashed car and kept going – despite only having three tyres
7
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
8
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’
9
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
10
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain’s Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will face the Dons after being appointed new Dundee United boss. Image: SNS.
Barry Robson urges Aberdeen players to block out drama around facing former boss Jim…
Two fire appliances were sent to the incident. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Fire crews called out to wildfire near the A941 south of Lossiemouth
Loganair ATR72
Loganair suspends Inverness flights to the islands due to industrial action
Duncan Hendry, former arts supremo in Aberdeen, has died at the age of 72.
Tributes paid to former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Duncan Hendry
Climate change protesters. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Climate change measures took cliff edge cuts in council budgets, warn Greens
2
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan signs new deal to remain at Pittodrie until 2026
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey reveals positive talks with new chief executive Alan…
Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will face the Dons after being appointed new Dundee United boss. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Dundee United could be taking a big gamble on Jim Goodwin's short-term…
Union Street Aberdeen
News Agenda: Can Scotland's urban centres be revived or are they destined to become…
Pip the rothound is used to sniff dry rot in buildings.
Meet Pip, the spaniel with a key role in restoring Inverness Castle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented