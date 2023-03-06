Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti remains upbeat despite Motherwell setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti remains upbeat despite Motherwell setback

By Alasdair Fraser
March 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 6, 2023, 8:00 am
Motherwell's Callum Butcher brings down Ross County's Alex Iacovitti (R) but the penalty award was later rescinded following a VAR check. Image: SNS.
Motherwell's Callum Butcher brings down Ross County's Alex Iacovitti (R) but the penalty award was later rescinded following a VAR check. Image: SNS.

Alex Iacovitti insists Saturday’s hard luck story won’t damage Ross County’s survival chances.

The big former Nottingham Forest and Scotland under-21 defender was directly involved in one of three VAR controversies, early in the second half, with Motherwell’s Calum Butcher seeming to pull him down in the penalty box.

Initially awarded, the VAR check went against County, earlier denied a claim against Butcher after Victor Lotuiri went down in the box.

The Staggies later saw Jack Baldwin red-carded after an initial yellow for a blatant foul on Kevin Van Veen, which home camp were adamant was never a clear goalscoring opportunity.

It would be easy for the Highland club to feel the fates are against them, but Iacovitti insists his team’s recent good form and momentum will not be damaged by Saturday’s setback.

The 25-year-old admitted: “It didn’t feel nice at all. I thought we were on top for the majority of the game.

“Obviously the red card changed the game, but we just need to accept it and get on with it now.

Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen scores to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

“All of the boys worked their socks off, the usual effort. That’s never in doubt here.

“We’ve just got to go again. I think we understand why we lost the game and I don’t think it will affect our momentum or confidence at all.

“Obviously it is not nice losing a game of football, but we know the circumstances and stuff like that.

“The way we’re playing at the minute is really good. We’ll go through the debrief on Tuesday and see what we can do better, but we’ve got to take the positives from how we played and move on to the next game.”

New recruits have made their mark

Iacovitti pointed to the January arrival of signings including striker Eamonn Brophy and midfielder Nohan Kenneh, on loan from St Mirren and Hibs respectively, for a recent upturn in performances.

With just 10 points gleaned from a possible 30 so far in 2023, though, the Dingwall team still needs some big results to be sure of top-flight survival.

He said: “The new boys coming in have given us a lift.

“We’ve tweaked a few things as to how we’re playing, more direct and getting balls into the opposition’s box, being a nuisance.

“You saw what that did to Dundee United in the 4-0 win and I thought we were unlucky today.

“I thought we really peppered their goalkeeper in the first half.

“Coming out strongly in the second half, we had thoughts of dominating the game.

“The ball was in their box, long throw-ins, corners, everything like that.

“The red card happens and obviously changes the game.

“On another day, decisions go for us and we take a few of our chances. We’ll look back at it on Tuesday and see where we can do better next time out.

“I’ve no doubts at all we will move on from here.”

