Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti remains upbeat despite Motherwell setback

Alex Iacovitti insists Saturday’s hard luck story won’t damage Ross County’s survival chances.

The big former Nottingham Forest and Scotland under-21 defender was directly involved in one of three VAR controversies, early in the second half, with Motherwell’s Calum Butcher seeming to pull him down in the penalty box.

Initially awarded, the VAR check went against County, earlier denied a claim against Butcher after Victor Lotuiri went down in the box.

The Staggies later saw Jack Baldwin red-carded after an initial yellow for a blatant foul on Kevin Van Veen, which home camp were adamant was never a clear goalscoring opportunity.

It would be easy for the Highland club to feel the fates are against them, but Iacovitti insists his team’s recent good form and momentum will not be damaged by Saturday’s setback.

The 25-year-old admitted: “It didn’t feel nice at all. I thought we were on top for the majority of the game.

“Obviously the red card changed the game, but we just need to accept it and get on with it now.

“All of the boys worked their socks off, the usual effort. That’s never in doubt here.

“We’ve just got to go again. I think we understand why we lost the game and I don’t think it will affect our momentum or confidence at all.

“Obviously it is not nice losing a game of football, but we know the circumstances and stuff like that.

“The way we’re playing at the minute is really good. We’ll go through the debrief on Tuesday and see what we can do better, but we’ve got to take the positives from how we played and move on to the next game.”

New recruits have made their mark

Iacovitti pointed to the January arrival of signings including striker Eamonn Brophy and midfielder Nohan Kenneh, on loan from St Mirren and Hibs respectively, for a recent upturn in performances.

With just 10 points gleaned from a possible 30 so far in 2023, though, the Dingwall team still needs some big results to be sure of top-flight survival.

He said: “The new boys coming in have given us a lift.

“We’ve tweaked a few things as to how we’re playing, more direct and getting balls into the opposition’s box, being a nuisance.

“You saw what that did to Dundee United in the 4-0 win and I thought we were unlucky today.

“I thought we really peppered their goalkeeper in the first half.

“Coming out strongly in the second half, we had thoughts of dominating the game.

“The ball was in their box, long throw-ins, corners, everything like that.

“The red card happens and obviously changes the game.

“On another day, decisions go for us and we take a few of our chances. We’ll look back at it on Tuesday and see where we can do better next time out.

“I’ve no doubts at all we will move on from here.”