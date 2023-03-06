Your Money: What are the best fibre broadband options in Inverness?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Your Money: What are the best fibre broadband options in Inverness?

By Kelly Wilson
March 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 6, 2023, 6:17 am
Full speed fibre is available for more homes across Inverness. Image: CityFibre
Full speed fibre is available for more homes across Inverness. Image: CityFibre

Broadband speed, or the lack of it, has long been an issue for people living in the north.

With a greater number of people now working from home as a result of the pandemic, reliable fast internet is more important than ever.

The national figure shows the whole of Scotland has 94.9% superfast (fibre) coverage.

According to Highlands and Islands Enterprise, in excess of 80% of homes and businesses in more than 290 communities across the north can now access superfast broadband.

The highest speeds of all are achieved through full-fibre cabling, which goes all the way from the local exchange to end-user premises – so no old copper-based telephone lines.

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full-fibre infrastructure provider, has completed the primary build-out of its network in Inverness.

Options for you

What superfast broadband internet service providers (ISP) are currently available in the city?

  • Brawband provides full fibre to 26,912 homes across the Highland capital and hopes to reach its target of 29,708 this year.

Prices start from £27.95 per month, with speeds starting at 150 megabytes per second (Mb/s).

Oother packages see speeds reach up to 900Mb/s.

  • Giganet is offering three months’ free broadband to cities across Scotland, including Inverness.

Prices start at £32 per month for an estimated 150Mb/s, rising to a maximum of £37 for 500Mb/s.

It offers one package at one cost. Customers pay £35 for 900Mb/s, with the first month free.

The most popular full-fibre 150 package costs £32 a month for 150-153Mb/s. The Fibre 900 “ultimate speed” package of 875-948Mb/s would set you back £49 monthly.

With download and upload speeds of up to 900Mb/s, Zen’s full-fibre is available in a range of packages starting from £29.99 per month, allowing a household to connect all devices – “lightning-fast, super reliably” – at the same time.

Packages start for as little as £21 for 41Mb/s and increase to £35 for 910Mb/s.

CityFibre targeting eight million homes throughout the UK

CityFibre has already reached more than 2.2 million UK homes.

The company plans to grow that number to eight million across 285 cities, towns and villages by the end of 2025.

The UK Government defines superfast broadband as download speeds of at least 24Mb/s, while telecoms regulator Ofcom, the Scottish Government and European Union define it as 30Mb/s.

Second Scottish city for UK roll-out

Inverness is the fifth location in the UK and only the second in Scotland to reach the primary build completion stage in CityFibre’s expansion.

Construction started on the £24.5 million project in the Highland capital in 2019.

CityFibre has since laid more than 245 miles of full-fibre infrastructure across the city.

While the primary build is complete, CityFibre aims to expand its network to other places – such as property on private or unadopted roads, new-builds and business parks.

Tags

Conversation

