Malky Mackay says Jack Baldwin can learn lessons during three-game absence for Ross County – although boss still maintains foul was only worth yellow

Malky Mackay says Ross County defender Jack Baldwin can learn valuable lessons during his three-match suspension.

Baldwin was shown a red card in County’s 2-0 defeat to Motherwell last time out on March 4, with the decision upgraded from an initial booking from referee Don Robertson following a VAR check.

County failed in their efforts to appeal the decision, meaning Baldwin will serve a ban which will sideline him until the visit of Aberdeen on April 14.

Despite maintaining the challenge merited a yellow card, Mackay insists Baldwin, who has served two prior suspensions this term, can take learnings from the way the situation unfolded.

Mackay said: “Despite it being what it was – in our mind a booking – we shouldn’t have let it get to that point.

“That’s the disappointment – we should have defended that situation better. We know exactly what we should have done there, in that three v two, to not get it to a point where he makes the lunge.

“Even then, if he runs him (Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen) we have two other players close by.

“It’s about not giving them the opportunity, because up until then I was really happy and comfortable with the way we were playing.

“It’s more frustrating for him, in his own head. It really eats away at him.

“I don’t mind that, because it will then burn right into his head the next time he goes into these situations. He’s got to be careful, and he knows that.

“He’s a terrific pro and a good guy, which is why I made him captain.

“You keep learning through your whole career, and even at that age you learn – this will stand him in good stead going forward.”

Staggies boss feels debate proved initial decision was not a ‘clear and obvious’ error

Mackay was nevertheless disappointed with the Scottish FA’s decision to turn down County’s appeal against the red card, which stemmed from a challenge on Well striker Kevin Van Veen.

He added: “We appealed it and it was debated all day, I believe. That was my point in the whole thing – it wasn’t clear and obvious.

“We saw that from every pundit that weekend, having the point of view that the referee was correct in his initial assessment of a foul and a booking.

“It’s funny, as I have seen two since – one was in the Livingston v Dundee United game, and the other was in the English Premier League at the weekend.

“Both were very similar, in very similar areas, and both referees did the exact same thing, but neither was challenged.

“It was disappointing, but it wasn’t added to because it wasn’t frivolous, so it stays at three games because of his previous disciplinary (record).

“He (Baldwin) himself knows he’s got to tidy that up as well.”

County will prepare Baldwin for return against Dons

Baldwin’s suspension means he will miss this weekend’s trip to Livingston, as well as next month’s Premiership fixtures against Celtic and St Johnstone.

Mackay insists the Staggies will ensure the 29-year-old is in prime condition to return to action against the Dons in the middle of next month.

He added: “He’s a really good pro, he’s in great nick.

“Every day he’s one of the most vocal players we’ve got, he’s demanding of people.

“He helps people, including the younger players, and he wants to make a difference every day in training.

“We’ve just got to make sure we stay strong in the meantime, when he’s out for the three games.

“We will get him back involved again, and he will be kept in shape so he’s ready to come back in again, because we will need him for the seven games after that.”