Malky Mackay says Jack Baldwin can learn lessons during three-game absence for Ross County – although boss still maintains foul was only worth yellow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says Jack Baldwin can learn lessons during three-game absence for Ross County – although boss still maintains foul was only worth yellow

By Andy Skinner
March 15, 2023, 10:30 pm
Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay says Ross County defender Jack Baldwin can learn valuable lessons during his three-match suspension.

Baldwin was shown a red card in County’s 2-0 defeat to Motherwell last time out on March 4, with the decision upgraded from an initial booking from referee Don Robertson following a VAR check.

County failed in their efforts to appeal the decision, meaning Baldwin will serve a ban which will sideline him until the visit of Aberdeen on April 14.

Despite maintaining the challenge merited a yellow card, Mackay insists Baldwin, who has served two prior suspensions this term, can take learnings from the way the situation unfolded.

Mackay said: “Despite it being what it was – in our mind a booking – we shouldn’t have let it get to that point.

“That’s the disappointment – we should have defended that situation better. We know exactly what we should have done there, in that three v two, to not get it to a point where he makes the lunge.

Ross County’s Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

“Even then, if he runs him (Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen) we have two other players close by.

“It’s about not giving them the opportunity, because up until then I was really happy and comfortable with the way we were playing.

“It’s more frustrating for him, in his own head. It really eats away at him.

“I don’t mind that, because it will then burn right into his head the next time he goes into these situations. He’s got to be careful, and he knows that.

“He’s a terrific pro and a good guy, which is why I made him captain.

“You keep learning through your whole career, and even at that age you learn – this will stand him in good stead going forward.”

Staggies boss feels debate proved initial decision was not a ‘clear and obvious’ error

Mackay was nevertheless disappointed with the Scottish FA’s decision to turn down County’s appeal against the red card, which stemmed from a challenge on Well striker Kevin Van Veen.

He added: “We appealed it and it was debated all day, I believe. That was my point in the whole thing – it wasn’t clear and obvious.

“We saw that from every pundit that weekend, having the point of view that the referee was correct in his initial assessment of a foul and a booking.

“It’s funny, as I have seen two since – one was in the Livingston v Dundee United game, and the other was in the English Premier League at the weekend.

“Both were very similar, in very similar areas, and both referees did the exact same thing, but neither was challenged.

“It was disappointing, but it wasn’t added to because it wasn’t frivolous, so it stays at three games because of his previous disciplinary (record).

“He (Baldwin) himself knows he’s got to tidy that up as well.”

County will prepare Baldwin for return against Dons

Baldwin’s suspension means he will miss this weekend’s trip to Livingston, as well as next month’s Premiership fixtures against Celtic and St Johnstone.

Mackay insists the Staggies will ensure the 29-year-old is in prime condition to return to action against the Dons in the middle of next month.

He added: “He’s a really good pro, he’s in great nick.

“Every day he’s one of the most vocal players we’ve got, he’s demanding of people.

Malky Mackay with Ross County’s Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

“He helps people, including the younger players, and he wants to make a difference every day in training.

“We’ve just got to make sure we stay strong in the meantime, when he’s out for the three games.

“We will get him back involved again, and he will be kept in shape so he’s ready to come back in again, because we will need him for the seven games after that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ex-Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is ready for a fresh challenge. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Refreshed and ready: Richard Hastings casts net wide for new manager's job
Malky Mackay congratulates Eamonn Brophy following his performance against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says work-rate of Eamonn Brophy has added as much to Ross County's…
Ross County celebrate their fourth goal against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Brian Irvine believes Ross County are showing right signs in bid to beat Premiership…
Ross County's Jordan Tillson in action against Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Ross County and Aberdeen get Friday night billing for April encounter
Ross County forward Alex Samuel (left) with Josh Stones. Image: SNS
'Great to see someone backing themselves' - Malky Mackay reveals Alex Samuel turned down…
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County's Nohan Kenneh earns first Liberia national team call-up
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is dejected during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Motherwell. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must deal with more twists and turns in Premiership survival run-in
Richard Hastings played 59 times for Canada.
Canadian Hall of Fame journey began as Caley Thistle teenager, says Richard Hastings
Ross County's Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell's Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ross County fail in bid to overturn Jack Baldwin's red card
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen can stop looking over their shoulder and start aiming for the…

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
Post Thumbnail
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage
BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy CEO Oliver Taylor. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
BP and Aberdeen City Council hit planning milestone for hydrogen hub

Editor's Picks

Most Commented