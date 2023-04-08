David Cancola insists Ross County have time to string together much-needed form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

David Cancola insists Ross County have time to string together much-needed form

The Staggies occupy the relegation play-off position, with eight Premiership games remaining.

By Andy Skinner
David Cancola in action against Celtic. Image: PA
David Cancola in action against Celtic. Image: PA

David Cancola believes Ross County can string together the momentum they need to escape relegation danger within their remaining eight games.

The Staggies occupy 11th spot in the Premiership, ahead of their trip to St Johnstone today.

Although they are two points ahead of bottom side Dundee United, County trail 10th-placed Kilmarnock by four points.

Malky Mackay’s men travel to McDiarmid Park searching for their first away win since November.

Despite claiming only two wins in 2023 so far, Austrian midfielder Cancola knows form can quickly change.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS. 

He said: “I have not heard many people speak about it, I think we are just focused on going game-by-game and seeing it as three points no matter who we play.

“Personally, I think it would be massive to drag another team in there.

“It’s a numbers game in the end, and it just increases the chances of coming through.

“In this league, momentum and form changes all the time.

“I remember a few weeks ago it felt it would not have been unthinkable for Aberdeen to be in the bottom play-off.

“The other day I checked the standings, and they are now close to third place. It’s unbelievable how it changes all the time.

“You can get a good run of form now, and things can change again.”

Premiership variety keeps Cancola on toes

Cancola is in his second season at Victoria Park, having made the switch from Czech side Slovan Liberec in summer 2021.

Despite becoming familiar with the Staggies’ Premiership opponents, he insists the variety of game-plans keep him constantly on his toes.

Cancola added: “You can face St Johnstone this week in one playing style, and then the next week you can play them again and it could be a completely different game, with different tactics and different players.

David Cancola (centre) ahead of Ross County’s game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“I have not seen a league where teams during the season change form and playing style so often.

“I think it’s a real challenge for coaches to prepare well for the games.

“We have got really good staff. In every game we are ready, and we know what the team will do and it won’t be different this Saturday.

“I like it as a player, because it makes you improve in so many different areas of the game.

“It’s a very technical league, with great individual players. At the same time, the tempo is very high.

“There is a bit of everything, and I feel if you do well here you will be prepared for most leagues.”

Midfielder eager to nail down starting spot

Cancola was drafted into the starting line-up for last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Celtic.

It was his first start since a 1-1 draw with Motherwell on January 14.

David Cancola in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS

The 27-year-old insists he has been desperate to get back into Mackay’s line-up, and is now aiming to retain his place.

He added: “I’m not going to lie – for me when I don’t play it’s so frustrating.

“It affects my whole life. It probably shouldn’t, but I think for every passionate footballer it just takes over your personal life as well.

“It’s pretty much everything, it sounds strange but it just takes over your life.

“My girlfriend could tell you more about it.

“I was working really hard. My job is not to criticise the coach for not playing me, my job is to not give him a choice or prove to him why he should play me.

“I’m glad I was able to do that and get back into the team. I hope I will get a good stretch of playing time now.”

