David Cancola insists Ross County have time to string together much-needed form

David Cancola believes Ross County can string together the momentum they need to escape relegation danger within their remaining eight games.

The Staggies occupy 11th spot in the Premiership, ahead of their trip to St Johnstone today.

Although they are two points ahead of bottom side Dundee United, County trail 10th-placed Kilmarnock by four points.

Malky Mackay’s men travel to McDiarmid Park searching for their first away win since November.

Despite claiming only two wins in 2023 so far, Austrian midfielder Cancola knows form can quickly change.

He said: “I have not heard many people speak about it, I think we are just focused on going game-by-game and seeing it as three points no matter who we play.

“Personally, I think it would be massive to drag another team in there.

“It’s a numbers game in the end, and it just increases the chances of coming through.

“In this league, momentum and form changes all the time.

“I remember a few weeks ago it felt it would not have been unthinkable for Aberdeen to be in the bottom play-off.

“The other day I checked the standings, and they are now close to third place. It’s unbelievable how it changes all the time.

“You can get a good run of form now, and things can change again.”

Premiership variety keeps Cancola on toes

Cancola is in his second season at Victoria Park, having made the switch from Czech side Slovan Liberec in summer 2021.

Despite becoming familiar with the Staggies’ Premiership opponents, he insists the variety of game-plans keep him constantly on his toes.

Cancola added: “You can face St Johnstone this week in one playing style, and then the next week you can play them again and it could be a completely different game, with different tactics and different players.

“I have not seen a league where teams during the season change form and playing style so often.

“I think it’s a real challenge for coaches to prepare well for the games.

“We have got really good staff. In every game we are ready, and we know what the team will do and it won’t be different this Saturday.

“I like it as a player, because it makes you improve in so many different areas of the game.

“It’s a very technical league, with great individual players. At the same time, the tempo is very high.

“There is a bit of everything, and I feel if you do well here you will be prepared for most leagues.”

Midfielder eager to nail down starting spot

Cancola was drafted into the starting line-up for last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Celtic.

It was his first start since a 1-1 draw with Motherwell on January 14.

The 27-year-old insists he has been desperate to get back into Mackay’s line-up, and is now aiming to retain his place.

He added: “I’m not going to lie – for me when I don’t play it’s so frustrating.

“It affects my whole life. It probably shouldn’t, but I think for every passionate footballer it just takes over your personal life as well.

“It’s pretty much everything, it sounds strange but it just takes over your life.

“My girlfriend could tell you more about it.

“I was working really hard. My job is not to criticise the coach for not playing me, my job is to not give him a choice or prove to him why he should play me.

“I’m glad I was able to do that and get back into the team. I hope I will get a good stretch of playing time now.”