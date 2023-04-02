Ross County 0-2 Celtic – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as leaders march on

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County remain second bottom of the Scottish Premiership with eight games to go following their 2-0 home defeat against red-hot title favourites and leaders Celtic.

Jota’s penalty put the defending champions in front on the stroke of half-time, which was a result of a VAR check, then Alexandro Bernabei capped off the visitors’ win in the final moments.

Tenth-placed Kilmarnock’s Saturday win against Hearts left County four points adrift and that’s where they remain with eight games to go.

For Celtic, this close victory restored their nine-point advantage ahead of their Saturday showdown with chasing rivals Rangers.

County put plenty into this latest showdown against the country’s best team and will feel sore it took a disputed decision to make the difference.

The Staggies’ last win against the Glasgow side came more than two years ago, but their last meeting offered hope when David Cancola’s spot-kick put them in front at Parkhead before the scoreline was turned into a 2-1 Celtic win.

After the drama of Scotland’s remarkable Euro 2024 qualifying win against Spain on Tuesday, it was back to the tension at the bottom and top ends of the table for these respective teams.

The headline team-news for County was a first start for 16-year-old defender Dylan Smith, who has just been part of Scotland’s qualifiers for next summer’s Under-17 Euros in Hungary. He took the place of captain Keith Watson, who dropped to the bench.

Before a ball was kicked, there was a minute’s applause for Sinclair Macivor, a lifelong County supporter and matchday security manager, who passed away recently.

The first chance came after confusion between Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart and defender Carl Starfelt, which allowed Eamonn Brophy in for an angled shot, but the keeper held it comfortably.

The visitors responded and Cameron Carter-Vickers was not far off the mark when he headed an effort over the crossbar.

County were keeping the positions well and getting challenges in when it mattered. The league’s stop scorer Kyogo Furuhashi, aiming for his 21st goal of the season, fired a low drive wide after Tomaoki Iwata picked him out.

It was patient, composed play from Celtic and County were waiting for the moment, pinching possession when they could and made attacks without asking major questions as the first half ticked along.

Jota squandered a decent chance when Alistair Johnston lined him up, but the Portuguese ace had too much height on his shot to trouble Ross Laidlaw in goal.

However, right on half-time Celtic were handed their chance to take the lead from the spot after a VAR check as referee Willie Collum went to the pitch-side monitor.

A cross into the box was adjudged to have come off Alex Iacovtti’s arm and, from the spot-kick, Jota buried the ball into the net with conviction.

That was a cruel way for County to head inside at half-time, given what they had put into the contest in the first 45 minutes.

The Dingwall team began the second half on the front foot and Gwion Edwards guided a low drive wide not lot after Brophy sent a free-kick into the side-netting.

It was Iacovitti to the rescue on 55 minutes as he slid to to clear a net-bound Jota shot off the goal-line as it seemed as if he might just bury it from a tight angle.

Kyogo, seven minutes later, should have made it 2-0 when he met a cross from Maeda, but from around eight yards out sent his shot wide of the right post.

Celtic were upping the ante in their bid to kill the contest, with a couple of balls in and around the six-yard box going abegging and substitute Oh smashing a low effort wide of the left post.

Ross Callachan had only just replaced Victor Loturi late on when he hobbled off with what appeared to be a knee injury.

Halfway within the eight minutes of stoppage time, substitute Bernabei scored his first goal for Celtic as he lashed home an unstoppable long-range strike.

County’s survival battle now takes them to St Johnstone on Saturday as they seek to show their relegation rivals they have enough quality to dig themselves out of danger.

Talking points

County were measured in their approach against leaders

Patience is always the key when teams face Celtic or Rangers as the Glasgow sides, especially champions Celtic, will have the ball most of the time.

County have been largely competitive against the Hoops under Mackay and, especially in the first half, they kept their cool, won challenges at the right moments and showed an attacking side when they could.

The turning point of the penalty after a satisfactory first 44 minutes was a bitter one for County.

Heart and soul suggests County are up for survival fight

There was a sense of pride in this performance from County at full-time and they have to take that into their remaining games with plenty at stake.

They are four points away from Killie now, but they have the quality to dig themselves out of trouble.

Celtic aim to all but seal title next weekend

Winning here in Dingwall was Celtic’s 10th league victory in succession ahead of facing Rangers on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s relentless Hoops, who also face the Gers in the Scottish Cup semis this month, have their eyes on retaining their title and showed here why they will take some stopping.

Talking tactics

Smith taking Watson’s spot was the main pre-match talking point, with David Cancola coming into the midfield in place of Josh Sims, who was a substitute.

Celtic made just one change from the side which beat Hibs two weeks ago as J-League Player of the Year Tomoki Iwata came in for Reo Hatate in midfield.

Referee watch

Willie Collum’s moment in the spotlight came with that VAR check for the penalty. Otherwise, the whistler let the match flow without anything of note.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-4-2): Laidlaw 6, Randall 7, Cancola 6 (Owura Edwards 74), Iacovitti 6, Loturi 7 (Callachan 84), Harmon 7, White 6, Brophy 6 (Murray 74), Gwion Edwards 5 (Sims 55), Smith 6, Kenneh 6.

Subs not used: Munro (GK), Watson, Hiwula, Samuel, Stones.

CELTIC (4-3-3): Hart 6, Johnston 7, Carter-Vickers 6, Starfelt 6, Taylor 6 (Bernabei 65), McGregor 6, Iwata 6, O’Riley 6 (Oh 74), Jota 7 (Vata 90), Maeda 7 (Turnbull 74), Kyogo 6 (Hakšabanović 74).

Subs not used: Bain (GK), Kobayashi, Summers, Welsh.

Star man

Jota: The entertaining match-winner not only tucked away his penalty, but was the main goal threat for either side.