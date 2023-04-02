Ross County 0-2 Celtic – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as leaders march on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County 0-2 Celtic – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as leaders march on

Jota penalty and a late Alexandro Bernabei strike sinks the brave Staggies in Dingwall.

By Paul Chalk
Jota scores from the spot for Celtic against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Jota scores from the spot for Celtic against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Ross County remain second bottom of the Scottish Premiership with eight games to go following their 2-0 home defeat against red-hot title favourites and leaders Celtic.

Jota’s penalty put the defending champions in front on the stroke of half-time, which was a result of a VAR check, then Alexandro Bernabei capped off the visitors’ win in the final moments.

Tenth-placed Kilmarnock’s Saturday win against Hearts left County four points adrift and that’s where they remain with eight games to go.

For Celtic, this close victory restored their nine-point advantage ahead of their Saturday showdown with chasing rivals Rangers.

County put plenty into this latest showdown against the country’s best team and will feel sore it took a disputed decision to make the difference.

The Staggies’ last win against the Glasgow side came more than two years ago, but their last meeting offered hope when David Cancola’s spot-kick put them in front at Parkhead before the scoreline was turned into a 2-1 Celtic win.

After the drama of Scotland’s remarkable Euro 2024 qualifying win against Spain on Tuesday, it was back to the tension at the bottom and top ends of the table for these respective teams.

The headline team-news for County was a first start for 16-year-old defender Dylan Smith, who has just been part of Scotland’s qualifiers for next summer’s Under-17 Euros in Hungary. He took the place of captain Keith Watson, who dropped to the bench.

Before a ball was kicked, there was a minute’s applause for Sinclair Macivor, a lifelong County supporter and matchday security manager, who passed away recently.

Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata breaks away from Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy.

The first chance came after confusion between Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart and defender Carl Starfelt, which allowed Eamonn Brophy in for an angled shot, but the keeper held it comfortably.

The visitors responded and Cameron Carter-Vickers was not far off the mark when he headed an effort over the crossbar.

County were keeping the positions well and getting challenges in when it mattered. The league’s stop scorer Kyogo Furuhashi, aiming for his 21st goal of the season, fired a low drive wide after Tomaoki Iwata picked him out.

It was patient, composed play from Celtic and County were waiting for the moment, pinching possession when they could and made attacks without asking major questions as the first half ticked along.

Jota squandered a decent chance when Alistair Johnston lined him up, but the Portuguese ace had too much height on his shot to trouble Ross Laidlaw in goal.

However, right on half-time Celtic were handed their chance to take the lead from the spot after a VAR check as referee Willie Collum went to the pitch-side monitor.

A cross into the box was adjudged to have come off Alex Iacovtti’s arm and, from the spot-kick, Jota buried the ball into the net with conviction.

Jota celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 from the penalty spot.

That was a cruel way for County to head inside at half-time, given what they had put into the contest in the first 45 minutes.

The Dingwall team began the second half on the front foot and Gwion Edwards guided a low drive wide not lot after Brophy sent a free-kick into the side-netting.

It was Iacovitti to the rescue on 55 minutes as he slid to to clear a net-bound Jota shot off the goal-line as it seemed as if he might just bury it from a tight angle.

Kyogo, seven minutes later, should have made it 2-0 when he met a cross from Maeda, but from around eight yards out sent his shot wide of the right post.

Celtic were awarded a penalty after Alex Iacovitti appeared to handle it in the box under pressure from Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Celtic were upping the ante in their bid to kill the contest, with a couple of balls in and around the six-yard box going abegging and substitute Oh smashing a low effort wide of the left post.

Ross Callachan had only just replaced Victor Loturi late on when he hobbled off with what appeared to be a knee injury.

Halfway within the eight minutes of stoppage time, substitute Bernabei scored his first goal for Celtic as he lashed home an unstoppable long-range strike.

County’s survival battle now takes them to St Johnstone on Saturday as they seek to show their relegation rivals they have enough quality to dig themselves out of danger.

Talking points

County were measured in their approach against leaders

Patience is always the key when teams face Celtic or Rangers as the Glasgow sides, especially champions Celtic, will have the ball most of the time.

County have been largely competitive against the Hoops under Mackay and, especially in the first half, they kept their cool, won challenges at the right moments and showed an attacking side when they could.

The turning point of the penalty after a satisfactory first 44 minutes was a bitter one for County.

Heart and soul suggests County are up for survival fight

There was a sense of pride in this performance from County at full-time and they have to take that into their remaining games with plenty at stake.

They are four points away from Killie now, but they have the quality to dig themselves out of trouble.

Celtic aim to all but seal title next weekend

Winning here in Dingwall was Celtic’s 10th league victory in succession ahead of facing Rangers on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s relentless Hoops, who also face the Gers in the Scottish Cup semis this month, have their eyes on retaining their title and showed here why they will take some stopping.

Talking tactics

Smith taking Watson’s spot was the main pre-match talking point, with David Cancola coming into the midfield in place of Josh Sims, who was a substitute.

Celtic made just one change from the side which beat Hibs two weeks ago as J-League Player of the Year Tomoki Iwata came in for Reo Hatate in midfield.

Referee watch

Willie Collum’s moment in the spotlight came with that VAR check for the penalty. Otherwise, the whistler let the match flow without anything of note.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-4-2): Laidlaw 6, Randall 7, Cancola 6 (Owura Edwards 74), Iacovitti 6, Loturi 7 (Callachan 84), Harmon 7, White 6, Brophy 6 (Murray 74), Gwion Edwards 5 (Sims 55), Smith 6, Kenneh 6.

Subs not used: Munro (GK), Watson, Hiwula, Samuel, Stones.

CELTIC (4-3-3): Hart 6, Johnston 7, Carter-Vickers 6, Starfelt 6, Taylor 6 (Bernabei 65), McGregor 6, Iwata 6, O’Riley 6 (Oh 74), Jota 7 (Vata 90), Maeda 7 (Turnbull 74), Kyogo 6 (Hakšabanović 74).

Subs not used: Bain (GK), Kobayashi, Summers, Welsh.

Star man

Jota: The entertaining match-winner not only tucked away his penalty, but was the main goal threat for either side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay says VAR will cost jobs and clubs places in…
Alex Iacovitti is after a shock for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS Group
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti ready for test against Premiership top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay relishing chance to face the best as Celtic head…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay aims to guide his team to a shock weekend win against Celtic. Image: SNS Group
Ross County aim to follow Scotland's route to victory, says manager Malky Mackay
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
From left to right: Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod and George Robesten. Image: Ross County FC
Malky Mackay lays out SPFL target for Ross County youngsters currently on loan in…
Matthew Wright in action for Falkirk against Ayr United. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay urges Ross County youngster Matthew Wright to grasp Hampden Park opportunity
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay excited by potential of Nohan Kenneh and Victor Loturi following Ross County…
Ross County's Alex Iacovitti (L) and Livingston's Cristian Montano. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Staggies slow out the blocks after a free week -…
Simon Murray celebrates Ross County's goal against Livingston. Image: SNS
Simon Murray hungry to make Ross County impact after claiming goal against Livingston

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. 100mph careless driver caught near Findon Picture shows; B9163 near Findon. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented