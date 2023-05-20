Stonehaven community marks 100th anniversary of war memorial with rededication ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven community marks 100th anniversary of war memorial with rededication ceremony

Descendants of those who lost their lives during the First World War were among those in attendance today.

By Ellie Milne

The scene at the Stonehaven and District War Memorial today was much the same as it was on this date 100 years ago.

Dozens of people made the uphill journey from the town’s Market Square to Black Hill to stand in the shadows of the memorial and remember those from Stonehaven who lost their lives in the First World War.

Descendants of the 161 men and one women were among the crowd welcomed to today’s commemoration and rededication ceremony, with a number of tourists and local residents watching on from a nearby field.

Pupils from Mackie Academy in Stonehaven holding folders and singing
The Mackie Academy choir opened the ceremony with a musical performance. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The Stonehaven community first unveiled the memorial on May 20, 1923 – exactly 100 years ago – and moments from today’s ceremony echoed those that took place on that day.

Everyone stood in silence high above Stonehaven Harbour as local celebrant Susan Falcus read aloud John G McKendrick’s poem, The Memorial, which was written for the 1923 unveiling.

Susan Falcus talking at a microphone
Local celebrant, Susan Falcus, read the poem, The Memorial. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Remembering descendants

The sound of pipe music travelled from the Black Hill towards the town as the pipe majors performed a rendition of the Crags of Tumbledown.

The piece was famously composed by Stonehaven-born piper, James Riddell, on the back of a ration pack during the Falklands conflict – and was met with great applause by all in attendance today.

A century ago, the memorial was unveiled by the Right Honourable Viscountess Cowdray, under “grey skies”.

Today, her great-great-grandson, the Hon. Charles Pearson, unveiled a new commemorative plaque with “a sense of pride”.

The Hon. Charles A Pearson giving a speech in uniform
The Hon. Charles A Pearson, unveiled the new memorial plaque. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

He quoted Viscountess Cowdray’s original speech, saying her words “remain relevant” all these generations later.

It was an emotional day for many in attendance as the Stonehaven community came together to remember their late relatives.

Anita Welsh and Pamela Macrae, from Aberdeen, shared that their great-grandfather, James Sinclair of the Gordon Highlanders, is one of the names marked on the memorial.

They felt it was important to attend today in his honour and were joined by other family members who had travelled up from England.

A veteran in uniform bows his head during the ceremony
A number of veterans were in attendance at the ceremony at the Stonehaven war memorial. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

‘Community spirit’

The Stonehaven community paid for the unfished temple – which reflects the ruined lives of those commemorated on it – a century ago.

To mark the anniversary, the Stonehaven branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland (RBLS) and a group of local volunteers organised the day of events .

A commemorative wreath was laid at the site as part of the ceremony by Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire, Alastair Macphie, and four cadets on behalf of the town.

In his speech, he reflected on the “significant contribution” made by the small community during the First World War.

After the last post, a minute silence was held to allow people to remember every single person who made the “ultimate sacrifice”.

The Hon. Charles Pearson dressed in a kilt is pictured removing a cover from a plaque at the Stonehaven war memorial
The Hon. Charles Pearson, unveiling the new plaque. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Nicky Coolahan, from Stonehaven, watched on proudly as her son, Sea Cadet Markus Coolahan, took part in the last post.

She joined the dozens of others in the field with his girlfriend, Lauren Grant, to witness today’s ceremony.

“It’s great to see the community spirit,” she said. “It’s been a really good day for Stonehaven and everyone involved.

“And, to see all of the children wh0 have been able to take part – they all look really smart in their uniforms.”

Some of the youngsters involved were representing the Stonehaven Scout and Cub groups – who are also celebrating 100 years in the town.

Members of the Stonehaven Cubs and Scours pose in their unforms
Members of the Stonehaven Cubs and Scouts groups ahead of the parade. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Parade through the town

People of all ages made their way to the town centre earlier in the day to see the seven pipe bands warm up for the celebratory parade.

Pipe bands from Banchory, Ballater, Howe O’the Mearns, Lonach, Newtonhill and the Cadets led the “spectacular” procession up to the Black Hill.

Among the members was 14-year-old Calum Pearson who is part of the Bucksburn and District Novice Juvenile Band.

People line up in Market Square Stonehaven
Crowds gathered in Market Square before the parade. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

He was joined by his mum, Suzanne Pearson, from Hatton, who said there was “a great atmosphere” throughout the day.

“They’ve all been practicing hard to get ready for today so it’s really nice to see that so many people came out, everyone seemed to really enjoy the parade,” she said.

Military organisations, civic representatives, ex-service men and women, community groups and members of the public also took part in the parade to and from the memorial.

Hundreds of tourists and local residents lined the streets as the procession made its way through the town – with the Lord Lieutenant marking the end  of the day with a salute outside the Town Hall.

