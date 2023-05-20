Stonehaven community marks 100th anniversary of war memorial with rededication ceremony

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The scene at the Stonehaven and District War Memorial today was much the same as it was on this date 100 years ago.

Dozens of people made the uphill journey from the town’s Market Square to Black Hill to stand in the shadows of the memorial and remember those from Stonehaven who lost their lives in the First World War.

Descendants of the 161 men and one women were among the crowd welcomed to today’s commemoration and rededication ceremony, with a number of tourists and local residents watching on from a nearby field.

The Stonehaven community first unveiled the memorial on May 20, 1923 – exactly 100 years ago – and moments from today’s ceremony echoed those that took place on that day.

Everyone stood in silence high above Stonehaven Harbour as local celebrant Susan Falcus read aloud John G McKendrick’s poem, The Memorial, which was written for the 1923 unveiling.

Remembering descendants

The sound of pipe music travelled from the Black Hill towards the town as the pipe majors performed a rendition of the Crags of Tumbledown.

The piece was famously composed by Stonehaven-born piper, James Riddell, on the back of a ration pack during the Falklands conflict – and was met with great applause by all in attendance today.

A century ago, the memorial was unveiled by the Right Honourable Viscountess Cowdray, under “grey skies”.

Today, her great-great-grandson, the Hon. Charles Pearson, unveiled a new commemorative plaque with “a sense of pride”.

He quoted Viscountess Cowdray’s original speech, saying her words “remain relevant” all these generations later.

It was an emotional day for many in attendance as the Stonehaven community came together to remember their late relatives.

Anita Welsh and Pamela Macrae, from Aberdeen, shared that their great-grandfather, James Sinclair of the Gordon Highlanders, is one of the names marked on the memorial.

They felt it was important to attend today in his honour and were joined by other family members who had travelled up from England.

‘Community spirit’

The Stonehaven community paid for the unfished temple – which reflects the ruined lives of those commemorated on it – a century ago.

To mark the anniversary, the Stonehaven branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland (RBLS) and a group of local volunteers organised the day of events .

A commemorative wreath was laid at the site as part of the ceremony by Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire, Alastair Macphie, and four cadets on behalf of the town.

In his speech, he reflected on the “significant contribution” made by the small community during the First World War.

After the last post, a minute silence was held to allow people to remember every single person who made the “ultimate sacrifice”.

Nicky Coolahan, from Stonehaven, watched on proudly as her son, Sea Cadet Markus Coolahan, took part in the last post.

She joined the dozens of others in the field with his girlfriend, Lauren Grant, to witness today’s ceremony.

“It’s great to see the community spirit,” she said. “It’s been a really good day for Stonehaven and everyone involved.

“And, to see all of the children wh0 have been able to take part – they all look really smart in their uniforms.”

Some of the youngsters involved were representing the Stonehaven Scout and Cub groups – who are also celebrating 100 years in the town.

Parade through the town

People of all ages made their way to the town centre earlier in the day to see the seven pipe bands warm up for the celebratory parade.

Pipe bands from Banchory, Ballater, Howe O’the Mearns, Lonach, Newtonhill and the Cadets led the “spectacular” procession up to the Black Hill.

Among the members was 14-year-old Calum Pearson who is part of the Bucksburn and District Novice Juvenile Band.

He was joined by his mum, Suzanne Pearson, from Hatton, who said there was “a great atmosphere” throughout the day.

“They’ve all been practicing hard to get ready for today so it’s really nice to see that so many people came out, everyone seemed to really enjoy the parade,” she said.

Military organisations, civic representatives, ex-service men and women, community groups and members of the public also took part in the parade to and from the memorial.

Hundreds of tourists and local residents lined the streets as the procession made its way through the town – with the Lord Lieutenant marking the end of the day with a salute outside the Town Hall.