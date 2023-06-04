‘He could quite easily have decided after the Hearts game that enough was enough’ – Malky Mackay pays tribute to loyalty of Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He could quite easily have decided after the Hearts game that enough was enough’ – Malky Mackay pays tribute to loyalty of Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor

County staged a remarkable turnaround against Partick Thistle to secure Premiership safety.

By Andy Skinner
Malky Mackay celebrates Ross County's play-off win against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay celebrates Ross County's play-off win against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is thrilled to repay the loyalty of Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor by keeping the Staggies in the Premiership.

The Staggies secured their top-flight status for a fifth successive season, by staging a remarkable turnaround to defeat Partick Thistle on penalties.

County had gone three goals down in the tie before netting three goals in the final 20 minutes to pull it level.

After a goalless extra-time period the Staggies ran out 5-4 winners in the shoot-out, with Josh Sims netting the decisive spot-kick.

It caps a brilliant turnaround to secure safety, with County having been four points adrift at the foot of the table prior to the split.

Mackay insists he could not have faulted MacGregor if he had opted to part ways with him in the wake of the 6-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle, but is thrilled he was given the chance to spearhead County’s great escape.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

He said: “As a manager it’s a huge achievement, because we’re a tiny club in the Premiership.

“I’ve read a lot of stuff, and there have been a lot of questions about how brilliant Partick have been – it’s quite clear that it would have been lovely for them to go into the Premiership and teams not to have to travel on the A9.

“I get that, but this is a great place. When players come up they realise what a great place it is and how good the people are running it.

“My commitment to Roy is as much as his commitment is to me. He could quite easily have decided after the Hearts game that enough was enough, but we had a conversation about how I felt about the run in, and I told him I had the shoulders to carry it.

“I believed that this group of players could stay in the Premiership, and we’ve done well.

“We were unfortunate against Motherwell and St Johnstone, but that put us into this position against Thistle.”

Mackay is thrilled for MacGregor’s sake that top-flight football will remain in Dingwall for a fifth successive season.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

He added: “Roy is just so happy at the moment for the football club.

“He has had 25 years at this football club, his heart and soul is here, so to stay in this division again really means something.

“He feels as if he’s got a responsibility to the Highlands, and his football club is something that the Highlands get behind.

“I’ve got a lot to thank him and the chief executive Steven Ferguson for.”

Despite County being in a precarious position in the tie, Mackay insists his belief in his players never wavered.

Mackay added: “Honestly, I never thought we wouldn’t win.

“Even at half time I thought we could score three goals.

“Simon Murray has a chance in the last minute to score four and win the game.

The County fans celebrate as their side avoid relegation. Image: SNS.

“I looked at it at full time and Partick were lying on the ground whereas we were standing, so I thought we could kick on again.

“I thought extra time would be tough, and it was, and then penalties are a lottery.

“I had a conversation with my goalkeepers yesterday about what they don’t enjoy in a penalty shoot-out – and it’s confidence, and power.

“I said to the lads to go and do those two things, and we would be fine.”

The County fans celebrate as their side avoid relegation. Image: SNS.
