Ross County Ross County release new home kit for forthcoming Premiership season The Staggies have secured top-flight status for the 2023-24 campaign. By Andy Skinner June 5 2023, 12.32pm

Dylan Smith, Ross Callachan, Jack Baldwin and Yan Dhanda model Ross County's new home kit for the 2023-24 season. Image: Ross County FC

Ross County have released their new home kit ahead of the 2023-24 Premiership season. The Staggies secured top-flight status in the most dramatic of fashion on Sunday, after pegging back a three-goal deficit against Partick Thistle before triumphing on penalties.

Jack Baldwin and Yan Dhanda model Ross County's new home kit for the 2023-24 season. Image: Ross County FC

It means the Dingwall outfit will play Premiership football for the fifth successive campaign. The new kit will mark a return to a predominantly navy blue strip, with a white collar added.

👕 Introducing our 23/24 Home Kit. The kit honours our history and links to the Seaforth Highlanders and helps us to maintain the link between our past, present and future. On sale online and in-store at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/XPofbmm41B — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 5, 2023

County have launched the kit to celebrate the Caberfeidh in the club's badge that honours the Seaforth Highlanders regiment.
