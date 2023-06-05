Two dolphins returned to sea after becoming stranded at Fraserburgh beach

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two dolphins have been safely retuend to the sea by medics after becoming stranded on Fraserburgh Beach.

A member of the public alerted British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) at about 7am today after discovering the two white-beaked dolphins east of Fraserburgh at Tigerhill.

Stacey Esson, the Aberdeenshire coordinator for BDMLR, confirmed their medics headed to the scene after receiving the call and got to work to keep the mammals wet and up right.

She said: “Most of the vets here will not have the experience so we have medics at the scene and a vet on the phone looking at videos and pictures.”

Footage taken at the beach shows the volunteers draping wet sheets over the dolphins to help keep them wet.

Dolphins successfully refloated

Both dolphins were fully assessed by the vets by 11am who said they were happy with their condition and would try to refloat them as soon as possible.

Coastguard teams and the fire service were also called to assist.

They successfully got the dolphins back in the water at about midday.

The BDMLR team plan to stay in the area for a while longer to make sure the dolphins do not decide the water is too cold and make their way back to shore.

Members of the public are being advised to keep their distance while the medics are at the scene.

Public advised to contact BDMLR

BDMLR is a UK-wide charity which rescues marine animals, including seals and dolphins, across the country.

Last year, they responded to more than 3,100 call-outs.

If someone comes across a dolphin, porpoise or whale on land they are advised to call BDMLR or the Scottish SPCA.

The mammals have to be kept cool with water so, if possible, those at the scene can douse them with seawater while avoiding the blowhole.

It is advised to keep dogs and crowds away from the marine mammals and reduce any noise and sudden movements.