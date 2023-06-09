‘I’ve loved my time in the Highlands’: Alex Iacovitti sends message to Ross County fans after club confirms defender’s departure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have confirmed the departure of central defender Alex Iacovitti.

The 25-year-old joined the Staggies from Oldham Athletic in 2020 and made 116 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals.

A club statement said: “He has been a great professional throughout his time at the club and goes with the best wishes of all at the club.”

Alex Iacovitti’s message to Ross county fans

In a message to the County support, Iacovitti said: “Firstly I’d like to put on record my thanks for an incredible three years at the club.

“I’ve loved my time in the Highlands and was happy to call it home for this period.

“The supporters were excellent throughout my time here and they will have always hold a special place in my heart for how they treated me.

“The players I have played with at the club are a top bunch of lads, unfortunately I was unable to play a part in the play-offs due to an injury I had played through that eventually got the better of me.

“I was absolutely delighted the club secured their Premiership status, where they belong.

“I don’t do social media normally but I wanted to thank all of you for your support throughout and wish you all and the club the very best for the future.

“I’ll be back to watch a game as a County fan in the future!”