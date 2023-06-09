Rival parties bogged down in peatlands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon has announced the protection of peatlands and wetlands as a condition in Scotland’s future support model for farming and land management.

Ms Gougeon made the announcement when visiting Brussels for EU Green Week and said that member states must now ensure appropriate protection of wetlands and peatlands from 2023, through the Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition standards 2 (GAECs 2).

However, Scottish conservative shadow rural affairs secretary Rachael Hamilton MSP said it was a ”shameless spin” from Ms Gougeon.

“While her aims might be laudable when it comes to protecting and restoring peatland, she has been at the heart of a SNP government that has failed miserably on this front,” said Ms Hamilton.

“The restoration of peatland is yet another policy where the SNP have overpromised and underdelivered.

“They are miles off meeting their targets and if the current snail’s pace progress continues there is simply not any hope of hitting their 2030 targets.

“Restoring and protecting Scotland’s peatlands is absolutely crucial to tackling climate change and hitting ambitious net zero targets.

“This latest warm rhetoric from Mairi Gougeon cannot be just that. The rural affairs secretary must back up her words with urgent action that will protect rural jobs and ensure we get far closer to hitting peatland targets.”

Ms Gougeon said that the new EU CAP recognises the importance of peatlands and wetlands as stores of soil carbon.

“This outcome is closely aligned to and supportive of our own vision, and there is considerable scope and rationale for Scotland to adopt a similar approach as part of our future support system,” said Ms Gougeon.

“Caring for our peatlands that are in good condition, as well as restoring those that have been damaged, are both important elements of our response to the linked climate and nature crises.

“We have already committed £250 million to restoring 250,000 hectares of degraded peatlands by 2030 – supporting good, green jobs in the rural economy, and playing a part in Scotland’s Just Transition to net zero by 2045.”

Ms Gougeon said she wanted to ensure that Scotland is at the heart of how EU is progressing its rural policies and legislation.

Peatlands cover around 2 million hectares or one quarter of Scotland and are of national and global significance.

In good condition, they provide multiple benefits such as storing carbon, supporting nature, and reducing flood risk.