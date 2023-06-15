Skipper Keith Watson among three further players to depart Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County skipper Keith Watson is one of three players moving on from the Dingwall club following the expiry of their contracts.

Midfielder David Cancola and forward Dominic Samuel will also be leaving ahead of the new Premiership campaign.

Defender Watson was County’s longest-serving player, with the 33-year-old joining the Staggies at the start of their Championship and Challenge Cup double-winning campaign in 2018.

Watson made 142 appearances for the Staggies over five years, and was named club captain following the arrival of manager Malky Mackay in 2021.

After the news of his departure was confirmed, Watson said: “Unfortunately, my time at County has come to an end, what a five years it has been. From winning the Championship to a dramatic playoff win to stay in the Premiership – where County belong.

“That last play-off game was one of the craziest games I’ve ever played in and the belief and never-say-die attitude from lads was incredible. It was a pleasure playing alongside you all.

“A big thank you to the fans and everyone at the club for the past five years and I wish Ross County nothing but success in the future.”

Cancola and Samuel also moving on

Austrian midfielder Cancola and English forward Samuel are also moving on after two years at Victoria Park.

Cancola was a regular in the Staggies’ midfield following his move from Slovan Liberec, making 36 starts and 28 substitute appearances, with three goals to his name.

Samuel joined from Gillingham shortly after Mackay’s arrival, but struggled to hold down a regular place in the Staggies’ frontline, with 17 starts and 29 substitute appearances.

He netted just twice, and has not featured for the Staggies since January 2.

The trio join Alex Iacovitti in departing the club, after the defender confirmed last week he has opted to move on.