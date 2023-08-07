Ross County fan view: Plenty of promise despite opening day defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County fan view: Plenty of promise despite opening day defeat

The Staggies were beaten 4-2 by Celtic on day one of the Scottish Premiership.

By Peter Mackay
Ross County's James Brown celebrates after making it 4-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.
I’ve lost track of the number times I’ve sat down to write my thoughts post-Old Firm with the overriding feeling being that Ross County should have been able to get a result.

The Staggies flew out of the blocks at breakneck speed, immediately imposing themselves on Celtic.

Joe Hart made his first error in a series of questionable blunders throughout the match, allowing Simon Murray to to get touch on Cameron Carter-Vickers back pass before Hart.

Murray’s touch took the ball agonisingly just too far for him to be able to shoot before he lost his footing and slipped in the box – leaving Celtic off the hook when they really should have been behind.

No match involving the Glasgow sides would be complete without some VAR controversy.

Ross County’s Yan Dhanda during the match against Celtic. Image: SNS. 

When viewing the replay of Simon Murray going up against Joe Hart there is a still image in which it appears that the tenacious County forward was tripped.

Whether VAR didn’t see it, or it wasn’t enough for a foul – it could have given given County further ammo towards their attack on Celtic.

When the County supporters were just getting over the missed chances, before they knew it Celtic were ahead through a David Turnbull penalty.

After Josh Sims needlessly lunged in, a penalty was given and it was the perfect route for Celtic to get back in the game.

If the penalty hadn’t been given away, the flow of Ross County’s play wouldn’t have been marred and sloppy Celtic would have needed to find another few gears to break us down.

Headed into the break three goals behind is never a comfortable situation. But the fact that Brendan Rodgers’ side didn’t come out and continue to score several more is a huge point of praise for Malky Mackay’s team.

Not only that, but to still be so confident on the front foot and to go and score two goals. That made for a much fairer looking scoreline.

There are a long list of positives for County fans to take from visiting Celtic Park – first and foremost that we know we can create, and take, numerous chances.

If we can bolster the centre of defence – be it that with a change in system or hopefully by adding another centre-back to the squad, this Ross County side has real potential to go and have a very impressive season.