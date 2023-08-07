Ross County fan view: Plenty of promise despite opening day defeat

I’ve lost track of the number times I’ve sat down to write my thoughts post-Old Firm with the overriding feeling being that Ross County should have been able to get a result.

The Staggies flew out of the blocks at breakneck speed, immediately imposing themselves on Celtic.

Joe Hart made his first error in a series of questionable blunders throughout the match, allowing Simon Murray to to get touch on Cameron Carter-Vickers back pass before Hart.

Murray’s touch took the ball agonisingly just too far for him to be able to shoot before he lost his footing and slipped in the box – leaving Celtic off the hook when they really should have been behind.

No match involving the Glasgow sides would be complete without some VAR controversy.

When viewing the replay of Simon Murray going up against Joe Hart there is a still image in which it appears that the tenacious County forward was tripped.

Whether VAR didn’t see it, or it wasn’t enough for a foul – it could have given given County further ammo towards their attack on Celtic.

When the County supporters were just getting over the missed chances, before they knew it Celtic were ahead through a David Turnbull penalty.

After Josh Sims needlessly lunged in, a penalty was given and it was the perfect route for Celtic to get back in the game.

If the penalty hadn’t been given away, the flow of Ross County’s play wouldn’t have been marred and sloppy Celtic would have needed to find another few gears to break us down.

Headed into the break three goals behind is never a comfortable situation. But the fact that Brendan Rodgers’ side didn’t come out and continue to score several more is a huge point of praise for Malky Mackay’s team.

Not only that, but to still be so confident on the front foot and to go and score two goals. That made for a much fairer looking scoreline.

There are a long list of positives for County fans to take from visiting Celtic Park – first and foremost that we know we can create, and take, numerous chances.

If we can bolster the centre of defence – be it that with a change in system or hopefully by adding another centre-back to the squad, this Ross County side has real potential to go and have a very impressive season.