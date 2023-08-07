Family discover broken glass, exposed wiring and old tissues in Aberdeenshire hotel room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Family discover broken glass, exposed wiring and old tissues in Aberdeenshire hotel room

The couple described the Holiday Inn Aberdeen West as "without a doubt" the worst hotel the had ever stayed in.

By Rufus Pickles
Iain Fraser, Laura Nisbett and Jamie Fraser travelled from East Lothian
Iain Fraser, Laura Nisbett and Jamie Fraser travelled from East Lothian

A family has slammed an Aberdeenshire hotel after discovering broken glass, old tissues and hairs in their room.

Iain Fraser and his wife Laura Nisbett travelled from their home in East Lothian to visit friends, so booked a £105 stay at the Holiday Inn Aberdeen West, in Westhill.

But when they arrived for the 2pm check-in, they were asked to wait at the bar as their room was not ready.

Mr Fraser, a customer service assistant, said staff at the bar were “excellent” offered his one-year-old son Jamie a free ice cream.

The 44-year-old said: “It came to 3pm and the room still wasn’t ready.

“I asked what the progress was and was advised housekeeping were short-staffed and the cleaners had just started the room.

“At 3.30pm, one-and-a-half hours over check-in time we were handed the keys to our room, the ‘executive’ suite”.

‘You’d think cleanliness would be at its highest’

When they finally got inside, the family were horrified at the state of the room.

Little Jamie dropped his dummy, and when Mr Fraser went to fetch it from behind the unit, he discovered a smashed glass, a dirty tissue and an old key card holder belonging to another guest.

His wife, Ms Nisbett said son could have “swallowed” or “stood on” the glass.

Mr Fraser found smashed glass

The floor was covered in crumbs and hairs, claiming it was obvious nobody had hoovered.

They also spotted exposed wiring and stains on the curtains.

The bathroom was “equally grubby” with a black shower head and stained floor, Mr Fraser said.

Ms Nisbett, 36, claimed that when a housekeeper arrived 20 minutes later, they failed to give a “genuine apology” and “looked annoyed” about having to clean the glass.

Mr Fraser said: “Following a global pandemic, cleanliness and standards – you would think – from a multi national brand would be at their highest. Clearly not here.

“We were so disappointed we contemplated leaving but we were heading out for dinner then only sleeping in the room later.”

A missing skirting board exposed wiring

‘Breakfast was a farce’

Despite the cleanliness of the room, Mr Fraser said the bed was comfortable and they all slept well.

Keen to leave the next morning, the couple decided against showering the next morning, even after cleaning the shower head, and headed down for a quick breakfast.

Mr Fraser said: “Breakfast was a farce. The hot buffet was bare, took an age to be replenished and the food lukewarm.

There were no bowls for cereals or yoghurts and here’s the best bit: they ran out of milk so couldn’t do any coffees with milk from their machines. No milk in a four-star hotel?

“We heard the server tell another table they were expecting milk tomorrow. There is a huge Aldi across the road. Surely some could be purchased until the delivery arrived.”

IHG Hotels have marketed the 86-bed hotel as “modern and stylish” with the very best in Holiday Inn standards.

On check-out, staff didn’t ask the couple how their stay had been.

Mr Fraser told the Journal: “They really couldn’t have cared less what we thought, weren’t apologetic in any way.”

Holiday Inn Aberdeen West will “endeavour” to improve, a spokesman said.

‘Endeavour’ to improve

After complaining, IHG Hotels offered the family 25,000 loyalty points – the equivalent of a one-night stay.

“Had the worst happened and our son got hold of that glass, what price could they put on that?”, Mr Fraser added.

“It could have been catastrophic.”

He described the Holiday Inn Aberdeen West as “without a doubt” the worst hotel he had stayed in.

A spokesman for IHG Hotels said: “We previously discussed this matter with the guest and would like to apologise once again that their stay fell below expectations.

“We take feedback seriously and will endeavour to make the necessary changes so that we can provide a great stay for all our guests.”

Conversation