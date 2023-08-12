Ross County 2-0 St Johnstone – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies claim first win of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County 2-0 St Johnstone – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies claim first win of season

The Staggies were comfortable winners against Saints, courtesy of goals from Kyle Turner and Connor Randall.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalscorers Connor Randall and Kyle Turner celebrate during the victory over St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County goalscorers Connor Randall and Kyle Turner celebrate during the victory over St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Ross County will hope their convincing home victory over St Johnstone sets the tone for how they mean to continue at Dingwall this season.

The Staggies cruised to a comfortable victory over their Perth opponents, with a goal in each half from Kyle Turner and Connor Randall getting them off the mark for the campaign.

Malky Mackay’s men would have triumphed by a more handsome margin but for the excellent performance of Saints goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

County looked sharp from the offset and Mitov was called upon to deny Simon Murray, Jordan White and debutant Ryan Leak in the early stages, while Murray and Josh Sims were both off target with headed opportunities.

Saints’ only first half threat came when Ross Laidlaw was forced to make a fine parried save to deny Daniel Phillips’ long-range strike.

The deadlock was broken on 40 minutes when substitute Turner capitalised on slack defending by Oludare Olufunwa before showing composure to tuck his first Staggies goal under the body of Mitov.

Kyle Turner slots home the opener against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Randall added a timely second shortly after the break following good play down the left involving Sims and George Harmon, before the Englishman supplied a delightful drilled finish from the edge of the box.

There were further chances for White and Murray to add to the scoring, while Saints had opportunities through Taylor Steven and Dylan McGowan who was denied by Sims’ goalline clearance.

The Staggies merited their clean sheet however, which will come to the delight of Mackay and his players.

County well worthy of first points of season

The Staggies were unquestionably good value for their victory against a Saints side who are struggling to kick start their campaign.

The win was the ideal way to set the tone for how County will look to perform at home this season.

County went down with a fight against Celtic at Parkhead on the opening day, but it was clearly not a result which will define their campaign.

Victor Loturi chases down St Johnstone’s Daniel Phillips. Image: SNS

A home fixture against Saints certainly falls into that category however. It was the type of game which County at times failed to capitalise on last season, so they will take a huge psychological boost from the manner of the victory.

Their attention turns to Viaplay Cup action, in what promises to be a tricky tie away to Championship side Airdrieonians next weekend.

A difficult task awaits in County’s next league fixture at home to Rangers later this month, which makes their first triumph of the campaign at only the second attempt all the more significant.

Goals from midfield a boost for Staggies

Mackay earlier this week spoke of his contentment at the four forward options he has assembled for the new campaign.

Although none of them were on the scoresheet against Saints, the Staggies boss will have been equally delighted to see midfielders chipping in with goals.

Kyle Turner celebrates with Josh Sims after scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Turner has yet to make a Premiership start but he made the perfect impact from the bench, as he netted within six minutes of his first league appearance at Victoria Park.

Randall doubled the advantage at an ideal time shortly after the restart, which put the Dingwall side firmly in command. The Englishman increasingly looks at home in the middle of the pitch, with the fine strike his second in quick succession after breaking his Staggies goalscoring duck against Edinburgh City last month.

Although Mackay will predominantly look to Jordan White, Simon Murray, Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel for goals, a regular contribution from midfield will spread the burden.

Concern for Dhanda

The only blemish on the afternoon came in the form of Yan Dhanda’s withdrawal through injury just after the half-hour mark.

Dhanda was on the receiving end of some rough treatment, with Dylan McGowan’s challenge ultimately resulting in him being able to play no further part.

Given how influential a figure Dhanda has become at Victoria Park, Mackay will eagerly hope Dhanda’s absence is a short-lived one.

Yan Dhanda limps off against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Turner more than stepped up to the task of filling in, and although Will Nightingale, Scott Allardice and Ben Purrington remain sidelined there are signs that Mackay’s squad depth is starting to show, with Jordan Tillson and Eamonn Brophy brought on for their first league appearances of the campaign.

With Will Nightingale sidelined due to a thigh strain, there was an instant introduction for Ryan Leak who looked assured in the backline and claimed a clean sheet on his debut.

Talking tactics

Mackay made just one change to the side which went down with a spirited showing in in their Premiership opener against Celtic the week previously. There was a debut for Ryan Leak in defence, who took the place of the sidelined Will Nightingale. Scott Allardice and Ben Purrington both missed out due to injury.

Referee watch

Willie Collum consulted VAR on two notable occasions, opting against dismissing Liam Gordon – who had already been booked – for a heavy challenge on Dhanda. There was also the possibility of a Saints penalty in the second half for a handball claim, before play ultimately continued.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw 6; Brown 7, Baldwin 7, Leak 7, Harmon 6; Randall 7, Loturi 6 (Tillson 72); Sims 8 (Smith 72), White 6, Dhanda 5 (Turner 34); Murray 6 (Brophy 76)

Subs not used: Munro, Sheaf, Henderson, Samuel, Reid.

ST JOHNSTONE (4-3-2-1): Mitov 8; Olufunwa 5 (Jephcott 46), McLelland 5, Gordon 6, Considine 5; McGowan 6; Smith 5 (Steven 59), Phillips 6, Ballantyne 5 (Kucheriavyi 59), Carey 6; May 5.

Subs not used: Richards, Ferguson, Parker, McCrystal.

Attendance: 4,157

Star man

Josh Sims appears to be thoroughly enjoying his football and he showed some real class in attack for County, with involvement in much of their threat.

Conversation