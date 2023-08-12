Barry Wilson rues lack of killer touch as Caley Thistle lose at Ayr United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Wilson rues lack of killer touch as Caley Thistle lose at Ayr United

Inverness left with zero points after their opening two league games following narrow defeat at Somerset Park.

By Paul Chalk
Ayr's Francis Amartey (left) celebrates his winning goal against Inverness. Images: SNS Group/Sammy Turner
First-team coach Barry Wilson felt Caley Thistle were unlucky not to take a Championship point away from Ayr United on Saturday.

Inverness slid to their second successive defeat of the league campaign as they were beaten 1-0 by the Honest Men at Somerset Park.

An early strike from Francis Amartey made all the difference, with ICT controlling much of the rest of the contest. Nathan Shaw’s strike off the post was as close as they came, however.

Last week, ICT kicked off their Championship campaign with a lacklustre 2-1 home loss against Queen’s Park.

The Viaplay Cup second round takes centre stage next Saturday and, with ICT out of that competition, they will return to action on August 26 when they go to Airdrie.

Final balls not good enough – Wilson

Wilson admits overall it wasn’t the best spectacle, but felt ICT showed enough within the 90 minutes to merit a result.

He said: “It was a poor game of football. We didn’t start well and Ayr got on the front foot and we lost a slack goal.

“It took us a while to get going but once we did get going we got into good areas and began dominating territory rather than having real possession – there was a lot of back to front stuff. We had a couple of chances.

“The first 20 minutes, we were slightly better side, but not by any great stretch. We upped our work-rate and willingness to get up on the game.

“We were on the front foot, we were pushing with the high press.

“There was a lack of quality in the final third. When we got out into wide areas our final cross wasn’t great or our final pass.

“We had a great chance when Nathan Shaw, with the keeper to beat, hits the post.

“We had a couple of other chances but not as many as we’d have liked. Maybe we just deserved to come away with something based on the balance of play.”

Injured players have time to recover

With no game for two weeks, Wilson admits that will only help some of the injured players get back in the running.

He added: “You just want another game to come.

“Two weeks off is fine if you have had a good start and you have six points. We have no points so I would rather have another game next week.

“Beggars can’t be choosers but what it does is allow the injured lads more time. We are two games into the season and we have six players out already.

“It gives them two weeks to come in and bolster the squad for the Airdrie game. ”

Wilson said the two yellow cards which saw boss Billy Dodds sent to the stand came as a result of a similar incident on Luis Longstaff go unpunished, while the ICT player was booked for a foul.

That led to vocal frustration from Dodds on the sidelines, with referee Peter Stuart sending him away from the touchline and into the stand.

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen.

Bullen looks for more – despite points

Ayr manager Lee Bullen, whose side lost to Morton last week, was delighted to win, but admits there is room for improvement in terms of his team’s performance.

He said: “This is a smile of relief. I thought we were great for the first half-hour but after that it was a really poor game of football.

“Neither team showed the composure to move the ball properly, which we had been doing really well pre-season. Don’t get me wrong, the hardest points of the season are the first three so there was massive nervousness there and that played a part.

“But we need to be better and braver than that if we want to continue our good work from last season.

“I’m pleased, though, that we can grind out results like this. One of my coaches just said that we can’t be embarrassed about winning football matches and we would’ve lost this game last season.

“We played four or five times better against Inverness here last season and lost 1-0 so I’ll take a clean sheet and win against a good performance and losing all day long.

“It also gives us something to build on after taking a slap in the face last week. We bounced back and it was a brilliant result against a team we’ve struggled to get results against here.

“The overall display left a lot to be desired but we still have Jamie Murphy and Andy Murdoch  to come back from injury and Aiden McGeady will be a big player for us.”

 

Inverness' Luis Longstaff and Ayr's Patrick Reading tussle for possession. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Nathan Shaw in action against Dumbarton's Carlo Pignatiello. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
ICT head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Clach boss Jordan MacDonald and Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds with the Inverness Cup. Image: Caley Thistle FC.
Graham Bayne in action for Inverness in 2007. Image: SNS Group
Duncan Shearer, right, in action for the Dons against Zalgiris Vilinius in 1996.
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds is calling for a reaction from his team as they prepare to face Ayr United at Somerset Park this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Dom Thomas puts Queen's Park ahead at Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Jake Davidson crashes home his headed goal against Queen's Park, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
