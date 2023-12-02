Simon Murray hoping to thrive in Derek Adams’ Ross County side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Simon Murray hoping to thrive in Derek Adams’ Ross County side

Forward Murray has started both matches since Adams returned for a third spell as Staggies boss.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS

Simon Murray has been encouraged by the early signals as he adapts to working under new Ross County manager Derek Adams.

After replacing Malky Mackay last month, Adams has led the Staggies to four points from his first two matches against Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

County are now four points clear of bottom side Livingston, who they face in a crucial fixture at Almondvale today.

At the age of 31, Murray possesses plenty experience of Scottish football having had spells at the likes of Dundee United, Hibernian, Dundee and Queen’s Park.

Murray has been handed a starting place by Adams in both matches so far, and he senses the style of play the new boss is attempting to implement will suit him perfectly.

Simon Murray in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

He said: “Obviously, the manager has been down south, but I’ve been around Scottish football – I’m an old man now – so I know a little bit about how he likes to play.

“He is very positive, forward-thinking, and wants to break through the lines and get players down the sides of defences. That’s obviously what I thrive on.

“It is good because I’ve had a lot of managers over my career and this is another I look forward to working with.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“He’s come in with a clear message in what he wants and, I suppose, it is a clean slate for everyone.

“All the guys here are great anyway, always giving 100%. I’m sure whatever he wants they will take on board.”

Staggies looking to carry on form

County had been on a nine-match winless streak in the league until Tuesday’s victory over St Mirren, which has moved them up to eighth place in the Premiership table.

Murray is aiming to make further strides by securing another triumph against Livi.

He added: “It can look bad from the outside, but realistically we’re just four points off fifth place.

“I’m not really too focused on that, but a couple of wins can make a huge difference.

Simon Murray. Image: SNS

“We’ve been to difficult away venues like Fir Park and Easter Road and taken points.

“Now we have a few home games to claw some points back.”

Although David Martindale’s side occupy bottom spot at present, Murray expects to face a Lions side eager not to relinquish their status following a six-year spell in the top flight.

He added: “It is known as a hard place to go – and rightly so.

Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS

“They came up the leagues and solidified themselves as a Premiership club.

“They have worked wonders over the years. Look at the big clubs below in the Championship in terms of fanbase.

“They are down the bottom end, which is unlike them, so they will be fighting for their lives as well.

“No game is ever easy and, going away from home, you always need to be at your very best to come away with points.

“We just need to concentrate on ourselves and implement our gameplan.”

Livingston v Ross County set for ‘precautionary’ pitch inspection

More from Ross County

Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena.
Ross County and Elgin games face pitch inspections; Three Highland League games postponed
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams says Ross County squad is bigger than he would normally assemble
Jordan White celebrates netting the winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Jordan White determined to profit from Ross County's upcoming fixtures
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Three talking points following Derek Adams' first two matches back in charge at Ross…
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams felt Ross County earned late breakthrough against St Mirren
Ross County celebrate following Jordan White's winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ross County move up to eighth in Premiership after Jordan White's late goal secures…
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Yan Dhanda believes Ross County are better than Premiership position suggests
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: I'll be amazed if Bojan Miovski does not become Aberdeen's record transfer…
3
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Derek Adams urges Ross County to focus on improving basics
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Ross County fan view: No goals but signs of changes from day one

Conversation