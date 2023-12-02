Simon Murray hoping to thrive in Derek Adams’ Ross County side

Simon Murray has been encouraged by the early signals as he adapts to working under new Ross County manager Derek Adams.

After replacing Malky Mackay last month, Adams has led the Staggies to four points from his first two matches against Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

County are now four points clear of bottom side Livingston, who they face in a crucial fixture at Almondvale today.

At the age of 31, Murray possesses plenty experience of Scottish football having had spells at the likes of Dundee United, Hibernian, Dundee and Queen’s Park.

Murray has been handed a starting place by Adams in both matches so far, and he senses the style of play the new boss is attempting to implement will suit him perfectly.

He said: “Obviously, the manager has been down south, but I’ve been around Scottish football – I’m an old man now – so I know a little bit about how he likes to play.

“He is very positive, forward-thinking, and wants to break through the lines and get players down the sides of defences. That’s obviously what I thrive on.

“It is good because I’ve had a lot of managers over my career and this is another I look forward to working with.

“He’s come in with a clear message in what he wants and, I suppose, it is a clean slate for everyone.

“All the guys here are great anyway, always giving 100%. I’m sure whatever he wants they will take on board.”

Staggies looking to carry on form

County had been on a nine-match winless streak in the league until Tuesday’s victory over St Mirren, which has moved them up to eighth place in the Premiership table.

Murray is aiming to make further strides by securing another triumph against Livi.

He added: “It can look bad from the outside, but realistically we’re just four points off fifth place.

“I’m not really too focused on that, but a couple of wins can make a huge difference.

“We’ve been to difficult away venues like Fir Park and Easter Road and taken points.

“Now we have a few home games to claw some points back.”

Although David Martindale’s side occupy bottom spot at present, Murray expects to face a Lions side eager not to relinquish their status following a six-year spell in the top flight.

He added: “It is known as a hard place to go – and rightly so.

“They came up the leagues and solidified themselves as a Premiership club.

“They have worked wonders over the years. Look at the big clubs below in the Championship in terms of fanbase.

“They are down the bottom end, which is unlike them, so they will be fighting for their lives as well.

“No game is ever easy and, going away from home, you always need to be at your very best to come away with points.

“We just need to concentrate on ourselves and implement our gameplan.”