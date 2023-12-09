Derek Adams suffers first defeat since Ross County return in 2-0 loss to St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams suffers first defeat since Ross County return in 2-0 loss to St Mirren

The Staggies were defeated by two quickfire goals early in the second half in Paisley.

By Andy Skinner
A stramash in the box leads to Ross County's Ryan Leak putting the ball into his own net against St Mirren. Image: SNS
A stramash in the box leads to Ross County's Ryan Leak putting the ball into his own net against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Ross County tasted defeat for the first time since Derek Adams’ return as they were hit by a quickfire St Mirren double early in the second half.

The Staggies had gone into the game high in confidence, following an unbeaten start in Adams’ first three matches since replacing Malky Mackay.

In their first away fixture following the change, the Staggies were well beaten by a slick Buddies side, courtesy of a Ryan Leak own goal and a Jonah Ayunga strike within the space of five minutes.

County’s haul of seven points from a possible nine under Adams ahead of the trip to Paisley included a home triumph over the Buddies, who had been 11 points clear of them prior to that encounter.

Jack Baldwin slides in against St Mirren’s Jonah Ayunga. Image: SNS

The Staggies had the opportunity to reduce that gap to just two points with a victory and although they were unable to capitalise, the fact they remain eighth in the table with just three points separating them from the top half will give them plenty incentive to regain their form in the coming weeks.

Adams felt the Staggies’ performance dropped below the standard they have previously shown since he was appointed last month.

He said: “The first goal was always going to be pivotal in this game. St Mirren got it, quite rightly the VAR ruled it over the line.

“It was an own goal which came off one of our defenders, and just went into the back of the net.

“Over the afternoon I thought we started OK, we put St Mirren under a wee bit of pressure.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“We understood it was difficult for them as they were under a bit of pressure to get the win.

“They have been able to get their second win in eight games.

“We didn’t play as well as we have done in previous weeks. Coming away from home, it’s a venue which Ross County haven’t done as well at over the years.”

Will Nightingale’s suspension, following his late red card against Motherwell, forced Adams to make his first tweak to a steady backline which had kept three clean sheets on the bounce.

That provided an opening for teenager Dylan Smith, who was handed his first game time since October and with it an opportunity to catch the recently-appointed manager’s eye.

There were also returns to the bench for Jay Henderson and Eamonn Brophy following injury, which brings the Staggies ever closer to having a fully fit squad.

It was the Buddies who created the most significant chance of the early stages on 13 minutes however, when Jonah Ayunga strode past Staggies skipper Jack Baldwin before taking aim with a driven effort which Ross Laidlaw did well to tip over the bar.

James Brown in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS

County had a fine chance of their own just two minutes later, when James Brown’s corner was met at the near post by Jordan White who could not keep his header down.

The Staggies survived a let-off on 25 minutes however, with the home side pulling together a neat move which saw Stav Nahmani drive down the inside left channel before pulling back for Greg Kiltie, whose effort clipped the crossbar before bouncing to safety.

Nahmani tried his own luck after being released in a similar position on 34 minutes, with Laidlaw out quickly to block his effort.

St Mirren began to ramp up the pressure as the first half reached its latter stages, with Laidlaw called on to make an outstanding save to deny Ayunga who was broke through on goal following a neat exchange with Kiltie.

Jordan White in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS

The second half got off to a rocky start for the Staggies, who were forced to shuffle their side when Smith limped off injured. The lack of central defensive options meant Adams had to change shape, with midfielder Kyle Turner brought on to facilitate a switch to a back four.

Just seconds later, the Buddies made the breakthrough following a corner which caused the visitors problems, with Leak appearing to bundle the ball over his own goal-line amidst the stramash. Although the goal was not initially awarded, referee Calum Scott stopped a County breakaway in order to allow VAR to monitor the incident, which led to the home side being handed the advantage.

The Staggies could have fallen further behind moments later when Ryan Leak was dispossessed in a crucial area by Ayunga who in turn teed up Nahmani for what looked a certain goal with a pass which took Laidlaw out of the equation, however Baldwin got across to make a goal-saving block.

There was little doubt over the Paisley side’s second goal which arrived on 56 minutes. The impressive Ayunga was played in down the left, before cutting inside and unleashing a strike which squirmed underneath the grasp of Laidlaw.

Jonah Ayunga doubles St Mirren’s lead against Ross County. Image: SNS

Adams quickly reverted to his original setup by bringing George Harmon on at wing back in place of Dhanda, with the Englishman crossing for Murray to send a header straight into the arms of Zach Hemming.

The Staggies were unfortunate not to pull a goal back on 79 minutes when Brown’s pinpoint cross picked out substitute Alex Samuel in the box, with Hemming making a stunning fingertip save to divert it over the crossbar.

A goal could have sparked a late rally, however in truth the destiny of the points did not look in much doubt by that stage.

Player Ratings

ST MIRREN (3-4-1-2): Hemming 7; Fraser 6, Gogic 6, Taylor 6 (Dunne 64); Small 7 (Bolton 78), Boyd-Munce 3 (Baccus 18), O’Hara 6, Tanser 7; Kiltie 7; Ayunga 8 (Mandron 78), Nahmani 7 (Olusanya 78).

Subs not used: Urminsky, McMenamin, Greive, Jamieson.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 7; Smith 6 (Turner 51), Baldwin 7, Leak 6; Brown 7, Randall 6 (Sims 71), Allardice 6, Purrington 6; Dhanda 6 (Harmon 60); Murray 6, White 6 (Samuel 71).

Subs not used: Munro, Sheaf, Loturi, Henderson, Brophy.

Referee: Calum Scott
Attendance: 5,402
Star Man: Jonah Ayunga

Conversation