Fallen tree blocks George Street as Storm Gerrit hits Aberdeen city centre

A fallen tree is blocking a busy city centre street in Aberdeen.

Part of George Street is unpassable as a huge tree has fallen on to the pavement and road.

The tree has fallen at the top of George Street at the opposite side of the Authentic Romanian Shop.

It comes as Storm Gerrit wreaks havoc across the nation as several Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place.

#StormGerrit is bringing strong winds and rain to the UK and some snow in Scotland. There are a range of warnings out today as a result ⚠️ Take a look below for a summary with the latest info here 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/qdH0ZjM2Y5 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 27, 2023

Wind gusts of up to 60mph are expected across most of the north-east with other places across the country expected to reach 70pmh winds.

Storm Gerrit hits north-east

Most of the north-east has been impacted as drivers are being held in queuing traffic at Tyrebagger, with motorists reporting that police are turning back vehicles on the A96 northbound.

The A92 at Bridge of Don is blocked due to a fallen tree, and speed restrictions are in place across the rail network.

Roads between Stonehaven and Portlethen are described by motorists as “really bad” with motorists forced to drive on the inside lane for a long stretch because of surface water.

