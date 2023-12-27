Fallen tree blocks George Street as Storm Gerrit hits Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fallen tree blocks George Street as Storm Gerrit hits Aberdeen city centre

The high winds and rain are wreaking havoc across the north-east.

By Shanay Taylor
Fallen tree on George Street in Aberdeen.
Fallen tree on George Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A fallen tree is blocking a busy city centre street in Aberdeen.

Part of George Street is unpassable as a huge tree has fallen on to the pavement and road.

The tree has fallen at the top of George Street at the opposite side of the Authentic Romanian Shop.

Fallen tree blocking George Street

It comes as Storm Gerrit wreaks havoc across the nation as several Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place.

Wind gusts of up to 60mph are expected across most of the north-east with other places across the country expected to reach 70pmh winds.

Storm Gerrit hits north-east

Most of the north-east has been impacted as drivers are being held in queuing traffic at Tyrebagger, with motorists reporting that police are turning back vehicles on the A96 northbound.

The A92 at Bridge of Don is blocked due to a fallen tree, and speed restrictions are in place across the rail network.

Roads between Stonehaven and Portlethen are described by motorists as “really bad” with motorists forced to drive on the inside lane for a long stretch because of surface water.

To stay up to date with the latest changes in weather, read our weather wrap here.

Storm Gerrit: Snow blizzards close A9 as traffic at standstill ‘for two hours’

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thomas Blake Glover's house in Bridge of Don.
What does the future hold for Thomas Glover's Aberdeen home?
Kieran Forsyth. Image: DC Thomson
Jail warning for jealous boyfriend arrested twice in space of hours
Wool for Ewe: Owner Kathleen Morrison (R) and long-time customer Jane Ronie.
Wool for Ewe 'family' having a ball getting people knitting
Storm Gerrit
Storm Gerrit: Snow, heavy rain and strong winds close roads and cancel trains, buses,…
Jean-Marie Prieur. Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner admits causing horror crash which left him in coma
Laura Callan, shop assistant at Portsoy Marble, retail and holiday let manager Susan Rayne and Paul Higson, project director for North East Scotland Preservation Trust, photographed outside few of the derelict buildings at Portsoy harbour that will be renovated.
'Tom's dying wish': Inside historic Portsoy harbour buildings amid multi-million-pound labour of love to…
James Govan. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man's public sex act wearing just boxers and Rangers shirt
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo enjoy a Christmas together in Aberdeen.
Georgia Toffolo shares sweet Christmas snaps in the north-east with BrewDog boyfriend James Watt
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Knives, needles and drugs among items seized by court security in Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Pics for post-trial coverage Picture shows; Natalie Ryan-Fraser who posted on Facebook about guns and Wayne Fraser who shot with them . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mintlaw wife-killer Wayne Fraser appeals Mississippi conviction