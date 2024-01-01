Fan view: Ross County must cling on to creator Yan Dhanda in transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Fan view: Ross County must cling on to creator Yan Dhanda in transfer window

Staggies boss Derek Adams got a - perhaps surprisingly - strong reaction at Hearts, with Dhanda producing his best performance for County in the 2-2 draw.

Yan Dhanda of Ross County is congratulated by his team-mates after his free-kick to put the Staggies 2-0 up at Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Yan Dhanda of Ross County is congratulated by his team-mates after his free-kick to put the Staggies 2-0 up at Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
By Peter Mackay

Derek Adams managed to get a fantastically positive response from his Ross County squad against Hearts in the capital in the Staggies’ first outing since THAT scathing interview.

The performance might have come as a surprise to some County supporters, who were probably right to fear a rift in the dressing room after Adams lambasted the standards of his squad – and Scottish football – in the wake of December 16’s 1-0 defeat to Dundee.

Despite hinting he will bolster County’s ranks during the January transfer window, which is still looking likely, it seems gaffer Adams may now have another challenge on his hands.

Super Yan Dhanda was at his brilliant best in Saturday’s 2-2 Premiership draw with Hearts at Tynecastle, and keeping him at the club is going to be key to any progress Ross County want to make this season.

But after such an eye-catching display on front of a 20,000-strong crowd, long-overdue attention is now flooding the way of County’s creator, which in one sense is unfortunate timing with a transfer window kicking into gear.

The former Swansea man is an absolute joy to watch. Not only are his mesmerising dribbling and silky feet nice on the eye, he is effective, too.

Dhanda roamed free and ran the Jambos backline ragged, with some top-class passing to play his teammates through.

To cap his performance with such a perfect free-kick goal, from so far out, was the cherry on top for what was probably Yan Dhanda’s best showing in a Staggies jersey.

For all the criticism which has come Adams’ way since the aforementioned interview, he must be praised for the way he has taken the shackles off his star man.

We all knew Dhanda was a high-calibre player, but his game has shifted up to an even higher level – combining chance creation with output.

Not only has it made Dhanda more influential, but it has made Ross County look like a better team as a collective.

More from Ross County

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook
Ross County fans at forefront of new year message from CEO Steven Ferguson
Derek Adams. Image: Shutterstock.
Derek Adams urging Ross County to take Tynecastle showing into Aberdeen encounter
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Derek Adams seeking clarity over communication mix-up which led to Hearts'…
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: How Scottish Premiership could pan out in 2024, including Aberdeen's chances of…
Hearts striker and captain Lawrence Shankland.
Derek Adams urges Ross County players to 'prove worth' at Lawrence Shankland-inspired Hearts
Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Derek Adams is upbeat despite latest Ross County call-off
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook
Steven Ferguson says A9 closure made it impossible for Ross County to continue journey…
Traffic at standstill on the A9 due to snow blizzards.
Rangers v Ross County postponed as Staggies caught up in A9 Storm Gerrit travel…
Derek Adams. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Four key questions ahead of Derek Adams' first transfer window since Ross County return
Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Derek Adams eager to cause Rangers problems at Ibrox

Conversation