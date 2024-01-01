Fan view: Ross County must cling on to creator Yan Dhanda in transfer window

Derek Adams managed to get a fantastically positive response from his Ross County squad against Hearts in the capital in the Staggies’ first outing since THAT scathing interview.

The performance might have come as a surprise to some County supporters, who were probably right to fear a rift in the dressing room after Adams lambasted the standards of his squad – and Scottish football – in the wake of December 16’s 1-0 defeat to Dundee.

Despite hinting he will bolster County’s ranks during the January transfer window, which is still looking likely, it seems gaffer Adams may now have another challenge on his hands.

Super Yan Dhanda was at his brilliant best in Saturday’s 2-2 Premiership draw with Hearts at Tynecastle, and keeping him at the club is going to be key to any progress Ross County want to make this season.

But after such an eye-catching display on front of a 20,000-strong crowd, long-overdue attention is now flooding the way of County’s creator, which in one sense is unfortunate timing with a transfer window kicking into gear.

The former Swansea man is an absolute joy to watch. Not only are his mesmerising dribbling and silky feet nice on the eye, he is effective, too.

Dhanda roamed free and ran the Jambos backline ragged, with some top-class passing to play his teammates through.

To cap his performance with such a perfect free-kick goal, from so far out, was the cherry on top for what was probably Yan Dhanda’s best showing in a Staggies jersey.

For all the criticism which has come Adams’ way since the aforementioned interview, he must be praised for the way he has taken the shackles off his star man.

We all knew Dhanda was a high-calibre player, but his game has shifted up to an even higher level – combining chance creation with output.

Not only has it made Dhanda more influential, but it has made Ross County look like a better team as a collective.