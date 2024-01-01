Cliff-top bungalow in Newtonhill with spectacular views of the sea for sale

A great location is a bonus but a spectacular location is even better and 13 South Headlands Crescent, a property in Newtonhill, near Aberdeen has just that.

This wow-factor, cliff-top property has panoramic views of the sea and Kincardineshire coastline and is ideal for those craving peace, privacy and dramatic scenery.

The split-level detached bungalow boasts four bedrooms, a double garage with workshop and garden grounds with decking area.

Steve and Margaret Hill have owned the property since 2004 and recalling what first attracted them to it, Margaret said: “We were living near Loch Ness, where we ran a small business.

“We knew we wanted to live by the sea and during the course of house hunting, Steve had viewed several properties on the north-east coast.

Property in Newtonhill is one of a kind

“We fell for the stunning views, the space inside, and out of, the house and the ‘one off’ design.

“All of the houses in the Crescent are unique and you don’t get any more ‘living by the sea’ than this!”

What does Margaret think are this Newtonhill property’s most special features?

“I love the lounge, it’s a fantastic space with amazing sea views to both east and south,” said Margaret.

“In summer the patio doors open on to the south-facing deck, bringing the outside in, while in winter it has a really cosy feel with the multi-fuel stove blazing away.

“Of course, year-round views are magical where dolphins, porpoises and all sorts of sea birds are common sights.”

A view that changes all the time

Steve added: “Every day the views from the windows are different. The sky, colours, sounds and fresh sea air are constantly changing.

“The light is also quite special, with stunning sunrises and on a clear night almost Poldark-like views of the moon lighting the sea.

“We often sit in the decked patio area with the fire pit lit gazing at the stars and listening to the sea.”

Renovating and decorating

Asked what they have done in the way of renovating or decorating this property in Newtonhill, Steve said: “We designed and installed a completely new kitchen with lovely black granite worktops.

“We also installed decking, accessible from the lounge to take advantage of the outside space and amazing views.

“In the lower area of decking in the patio area we installed a stone-built, gas-fired fire pit, which is great for relaxed summer evening entertaining and just fabulous for a dry winter day.

“Both bathrooms have been fully refitted during our ownership and bedrooms also updated with contemporary mirrored sliding doors.

“The heating system was upgraded with a new gas boiler and integrated with the installation of a multi-fuel stove in the lounge.”

The home is entered via a vestibule with inner door access to the garage.

There is a further inner vestibule which has a handy built-in bench for storing shoes and an area for hanging coats, ideal when returning from a coastal walk.

Five steps lead to the upper wing level and there is more cloakroom storage and a wall ladder to the loft space.

The spacious lounge is a scene stealer, with vaulted ceiling, wood-effect flooring, picture windows, patio doors and wood-burning stove.

It’s the perfect spot to watch dolphins, whales, birds, boats and sunsets.

There are four steps up to the home office or study, which has views of the coastline and garden, making work rather enjoyable.

The modern kitchen has attractive base and wall units with co-ordinated work surfaces, electric oven, induction hob and extractor hood above.

It is on open plan to the dining room, again with a vaulted ceiling and fantastic sea views.

The modern family bathroom has a three-piece suite including a shower over the P-shaped bath.

Bedroom one is generous in size and has an en-suite with hand wash basin, WC, and power shower.

Bedroom two has great views and double fitted wardrobes. Bedroom three and four are connected via an archway but they were originally separate rooms and can easily be again.

Bedroom five is a double room with fitted wardrobes and is currently used as a music room.

The driveway can accommodate several cars and the garden wraps around the house and has a seating area with fire pit.

“It’s been a great family home,” said Margaret.

“There’s lots of space inside and out, so you’re not on top of each other, but it’s also a very sociable house with space to come together as a family and with friends.

“We’ve loved living here, particularly the ever changing sea and sound of the waves.

“On a fine summer’s day it can seem like the Mediterranean and you can’t beat sitting by the fire watching the waves crash on to the rocks.

“We’d love to see another family be able to enjoy it and make wonderful memories here as have we.”

This property in Newtonhill is for sale at offers over £400,000 with Yopa on 0333 3050202.

