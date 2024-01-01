Cliff-top bungalow in Newtonhill with spectacular views of the sea for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cliff-top bungalow in Newtonhill with spectacular views of the sea for sale

Watch dolphins, whales and passing ships from the living room or south-facing deck in four-bedroom bungalow in popular coastal town of Newtonhill, Kincardineshire.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Wonderful views and an amazing location await the new owners of 13 South Headlands Crescent, Newtonhill.
A great location is a bonus but a spectacular location is even better and 13 South Headlands Crescent, a property in Newtonhill, near Aberdeen has just that.

This wow-factor, cliff-top property has panoramic views of the sea and Kincardineshire coastline and is ideal for those craving peace, privacy and dramatic scenery.

The split-level detached bungalow boasts four bedrooms, a double garage with workshop and garden grounds with decking area.

Steve and Margaret Hill have owned the property since 2004 and recalling what first attracted them to it, Margaret said: “We were living near Loch Ness, where we ran a small business.

“We knew we wanted to live by the sea and during the course of house hunting, Steve had viewed several properties on the north-east coast.

Property in Newtonhill is one of a kind

“We fell for the stunning views, the space inside, and out of, the house and the ‘one off’ design.

“All of the houses in the Crescent are unique and you don’t get any more ‘living by the sea’ than this!”

Unrivalled sea views at 13 South Headlands Crescent in Newtonhill.
What does Margaret think are this Newtonhill property’s most special features?

“I love the lounge, it’s a fantastic space with amazing sea views to both east and south,” said Margaret.

“In summer the patio doors open on to the south-facing deck, bringing the outside in, while in winter it has a really cosy feel with the multi-fuel stove blazing away.

“Of course, year-round views are magical where dolphins, porpoises and all sorts of sea birds are common sights.”

The cosy lounge with its picture windows and dramatic views.

A view that changes all the time

Steve added: “Every day the views from the windows are different. The sky, colours, sounds and fresh sea air are constantly changing.

“The light is also quite special, with stunning sunrises and on a clear night almost Poldark-like views of the moon lighting the sea.

“We often sit in the decked patio area with the fire pit lit gazing at the stars and listening to the sea.”

Dining with lots of light and space in this Newtonhill bungalow.

Renovating and decorating

Asked what they have done in the way of renovating or decorating this property in Newtonhill, Steve said: “We designed and installed a completely new kitchen with lovely black granite worktops.

“We also installed decking, accessible from the lounge to take advantage of the outside space and amazing views.

“In the lower area of decking in the patio area we installed a stone-built, gas-fired fire pit, which is great for relaxed summer evening entertaining and just fabulous for a dry winter day.

“Both bathrooms have been fully refitted during our ownership and bedrooms also updated with contemporary mirrored sliding doors.

“The heating system was upgraded with a new gas boiler and integrated with the installation of a multi-fuel stove in the lounge.”

The kitchen is on open plan to the dining room and has modern finishes.

The home is entered via a vestibule with inner door access to the garage.

There is a further inner vestibule which has a handy built-in bench for storing shoes and an area for hanging coats, ideal when returning from a coastal walk.

Five steps lead to the upper wing level and there is more cloakroom storage and a wall ladder to the loft space.

The spacious lounge is a scene stealer, with vaulted ceiling, wood-effect flooring, picture windows, patio doors and wood-burning stove.

It’s the perfect spot to watch dolphins, whales, birds, boats and sunsets.

The lounge has a vaulted ceiling, wood-effect flooring, picture windows and patio doors.

There are four steps up to the home office or study, which has views of the coastline and garden, making work rather enjoyable.

The modern kitchen has attractive base and wall units with co-ordinated work surfaces, electric oven, induction hob and extractor hood above.

It is on open plan to the dining room, again with a vaulted ceiling and fantastic sea views.

The modern family bathroom has a three-piece suite including a shower over the P-shaped bath.

Bedroom one is generous in size and has an en-suite with hand wash basin, WC, and power shower.

One of the bedrooms with lots of space and light.

Bedroom two has great views and double fitted wardrobes. Bedroom three and four are connected via an archway but they were originally separate rooms and can easily be again.

Bedroom five is a double room with fitted wardrobes and is currently used as a music room.

The driveway can accommodate several cars and the garden wraps around the house and has a seating area with fire pit.

A home office with a view to uplift and inspire.

“It’s been a great family home,” said Margaret.

“There’s lots of space inside and out, so you’re not on top of each other, but it’s also a very sociable house with space to come together as a family and with friends.

“We’ve loved living here, particularly the ever changing sea and sound of the waves.

“On a fine summer’s day it can seem like the Mediterranean and you can’t beat sitting by the fire watching the waves crash on to the rocks.

“We’d love to see another family be able to enjoy it and make wonderful memories here as have we.”

This property in Newtonhill is for sale at offers over £400,000 with Yopa on 0333 3050202.

Part of the garden, the surroundings and the view from 13 South Headlands Crescent.

Conversation