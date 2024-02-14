Jack Baldwin looking to have captain’s influence on Ross County from sidelines at Ibrox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Baldwin looking to have captain’s influence on Ross County from sidelines at Ibrox

Defender Baldwin is injured - but will travel with Don Cowie's side when they make the trip to Rangers tonight.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Jack Baldwin hopes to have a captain’s influence despite being sidelined for Ross County’s trip to Rangers tonight.

Skipper Baldwin has been sidelined since aggravating a niggling injury which had been plaguing him all season in the 3-0 loss to Aberdeen on January 2.

The defender will again be missing for tonight’s trip to Ibrox, although he insists he is progressing well in his recovery.

Interim boss Don Cowie will take charge of the Staggies for the first time following the resignation of Derek Adams last week.

Baldwin revealed Cowie’s first move was to ask him to travel south with the Staggies’ squad in order to exert his leadership in the dressing room prior to the match.

The Englishman said: “I have had a little issue that I have been managing pretty much since the start of the season.

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS.

“It kind of all came to a head against Aberdeen – at half-time I was really struggling and probably should have come off.

“I’m getting there. It has been very slow progress, but hopefully I’m not too far away.

“It’s one of those frustrating injuries where it’s very slow progress. It’s a niggly one where it’s so small, but it’s enough to keep you off the pitch and hinder your performance.

“Hopefully it will not be too much longer.

“The manager wants me to travel down to the game on Wednesday, which is nice.

“Being injured, you are kind of kept back doing your rehab stuff.

“I think there a few of us he wants around the team on Wednesday night. It will be good for us to go down and get that togetherness back, and be part of it all.

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS.

“While we are not influencing things on the pitch, we might be able to do our bit in the changing room before and after.”

Baldwin eager to lift spirits again

County’s players came in for criticism from Adams at certain points during his 80-day reign, which came to an end following the Staggies’ 5-0 loss to Motherwell last week.

Baldwin insists the only way to lift spirits is by returning to winning ways in the coming weeks, with the Staggies having failed to win any of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He added: “It’s never nice when you are criticised publicly.

“Obviously we are in the professional game, these things happen, demands from fans, managers and coaches.

“It’s nothing we are not used to as players. Obviously it brings its own attention from the outside that in normal circumstances may not be there.

“As professionals it’s something we have to deal with, take on the chin and get on with really.

“Whenever there is a change of manager, there is always a change in atmosphere.

“Obviously, results and performances have been the driver for the way the camp has been in recent weeks.

“A change of manager gives us that chance to put that behind us, raise spirits again and get everybody together to go again.”

Cowie looking to put stamp on Staggies side

Cowie’s first task as interim boss is a difficult one – against a Gers side who could move top of the Premiership if they win by three goals.

Baldwin feels Cowie, who previously served as assistant to both Adams and Malky Mackay, will instil belief back into the Staggies’ players.

The 30-year-old added: “We’ve got such a talented group.

“With the new manager in place, he will look to raise spirits and get everybody believing in themselves again.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“I know how much the manager believes in us as a group. It will be a chance for him to influence us in that sense.

“It doesn’t get much tougher than the start on Wednesday, but it will be one we will relish as a team and look to push on from.

“It’s going to be a tough test, but the manager will want us to go and express ourselves and play on the front foot.

“We can’t be too kamikaze with what we do, but at the same time he will want to put our stamp on the game as much as possible.

“We will go there with the belief we can get a result.”

