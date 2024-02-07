Breaking: Derek Adams resigns as Ross County manager

Derek Adams has resigned as Ross County manager after less than three months in the position.

Adams, who returned for a third spell as County boss in November, steps down from his post in the wake of Tuesday’s 5-0 defeat to Motherwell.

It left the Staggies five points adrift in 11th place in the Premiership, with six points separating them from bottom club Livingston.

Adams, who replaced Malky Mackay, initially enjoyed a strong start, guiding the Staggies to seven points from his first three matches in charge.

Since then County have failed to win any of their subsequent nine matches however, a run which included a 3-0 defeat at home to second-tier side Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup last month.

Adams has increasingly cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks. Following the defeat to Well he revealed he was planning to hold talks with chairman Roy MacGregor and chief excecutive Steven Ferguson, having described the Staggies as being in a “difficult situation.”

Those discussions have ultimately prompted Adams’ resignation, which leaves the Dingwall club searching for their third manager of the campaign.

In a statement, Adams said: “After much consideration in recent weeks, I have made the decision to resign from my position as first team manager.

“Over my 12 league games in charge, we moved six points clear of the team directly below and have been extremely close to gaining more victories and draws along the way.

Club close to Adams’ heart

“Ross County football club is close to my heart after twice playing here, and managing for a third time.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank chairman Roy MacGregor and Steven Ferguson and wish them well for the future.”

Adams enjoyed huge success in his first two spells in charge of County, having guided the then First Division Staggies to the Scottish Cup final in 2010.

After briefly leaving to serve as Hibernian’s assistant manager later that year, he subsequently returned to lead County to promotion to the top flight for the first time in their history in 2012.

After leaving the Staggies two years later, Adams has gone on to enjoy promotion success in English football with Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe, where he had two spells each side of a stint with Bradford City.

Having opted to leave Morecambe to return to the Staggies at the tail end of last year, his third stint in the Highlands has lasted just 80 days.

Chairman MacGregor said: “We have agreed to accept his resignation in the best interest of both Derek and the club.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Derek, and we wish him well for whatever he chooses to do in the future.”