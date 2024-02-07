Breaking: Derek Adams resigns as Ross County manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Breaking: Derek Adams resigns as Ross County manager

The Staggies have confirmed Adams has stepped down from his role, ending his third stint in charge at Dingwall.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams has resigned as Ross County manager after less than three months in the position.

Adams, who returned for a third spell as County boss in November, steps down from his post in the wake of Tuesday’s 5-0 defeat to Motherwell.

It left the Staggies five points adrift in 11th place in the Premiership, with six points separating them from bottom club Livingston.

Adams, who replaced Malky Mackay, initially enjoyed a strong start, guiding the Staggies to seven points from his first three matches in charge.

Ross County boss Derek Adams watches on as his team crash to a 5-0 loss at Motherwell on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
Since then County have failed to win any of their subsequent nine matches however, a run which included a 3-0 defeat at home to second-tier side Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup last month.

Adams has increasingly cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks. Following the defeat to Well he revealed he was planning to hold talks with chairman Roy MacGregor and chief excecutive Steven Ferguson, having described the Staggies as being in a “difficult situation.”

Those discussions have ultimately prompted Adams’ resignation, which leaves the Dingwall club searching for their third manager of the campaign.

In a statement, Adams said: “After much consideration in recent weeks, I have made the decision to resign from my position as first team manager.

“Over my 12 league games in charge, we moved six points clear of the team directly below and have been extremely close to gaining more victories and draws along the way.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS.
Club close to Adams’ heart

“Ross County football club is close to my heart after twice playing here, and managing for a third time.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank chairman Roy MacGregor and Steven Ferguson and wish them well for the future.”

Adams enjoyed huge success in his first two spells in charge of County, having guided the then First Division Staggies to the Scottish Cup final in 2010.

After briefly leaving to serve as Hibernian’s assistant manager later that year, he subsequently returned to lead County to promotion to the top flight for the first time in their history in 2012.

After leaving the Staggies two years later, Adams has gone on to enjoy promotion success in English football with Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe, where he had two spells each side of a stint with Bradford City.

Having opted to leave Morecambe to return to the Staggies at the tail end of last year, his third stint in the Highlands has lasted just 80 days.

Derek Adams, along with chief executive Steven Ferguson and chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Chairman MacGregor said: “We have agreed to accept his resignation in the best interest of both Derek and the club.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Derek, and we wish him well for whatever he chooses to do in the future.”

Conversation