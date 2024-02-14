Don Cowie’s interim Ross County reign begins with 3-1 defeat to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie’s interim Ross County reign begins with 3-1 defeat to Rangers

The Staggies put up a brave fight after falling behind early on, with Simon Murray levelling before the Gers netted a further two goals.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County suffered a 3-1 defeat to Rangers but not without a fight in Don Cowie’s first game in interim charge.

The signs looked ominous for the Staggies when Cyriel Dessers gave Rangers a fifth-minute lead, amidst a heavily one-sided start to the match.

Having somehow kept the deficit down to one goal the Dingwall men levelled against the run of play through Simon Murray’s 14th goal of the season, however they were hit by a cruel blow when Dessers netted his second on the stroke of half-time.

An outstanding goalkeeping display by George Wickens kept the Staggies in with a shout of nicking something from the match until John Souttar netted a third deep into stoppage time.

Cyriel Dessers nets Rangers’ second goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Despite the defeat Cowie will feel plenty reason to be encouraged ahead of Saturday’s trip to Dundee.

County were in action for the first time since the chastening 5-0 loss to Motherwell which prompted Derek Adams’ resignation after only 80 days in post.

Cowie made five changes from that side. There was a return to the starting line-up for the first time since October for Eamonn Brophy, while Michee Efete was also handed his first starting outing. Victor Loturi, Ryan Leak and Josh Reid were also drafted in.

It was a mammoth first task for Cowie, with the Gers able to move top of the Premiership with a victory by at least three goals.

The start the Staggies were dreading arrived after just five minutes. Tavernier’s through ball released Dessers in space inside the box, and he wriggled away from the advancing Leak before showing fine composure to loft an effort over Wickens into the net.

The goal provided an instant lift for the home crowd, with Wickens forced to make a fine save to deny Tavernier who tried his luck from the edge of the box following a Ross McCausland cutback.

County were living dangerously and Dessers was inches from doubling his tally on 10 minutes when he was once again released in behind before scrambling an effort through the legs of Wickens, only to be denied by the post. Another chance arrived at the feet of Rabbi Matondo five minutes later, but he sidefooted a low strike wide.

Matondo was somehow denied by Wickens moments later after he was slipped through by Tom Lawrence, with the outstretched Staggies goalkeeper making a fine save to tip the ball on to the crossbar.

The Staggies were standing firm to keep the deficit at one goal which always left open the hope they could forge a way back into the match – and they duly delivered out of nothing on the half hour mark.

Simon Murray nets against Rangers. Image: SNS

Brophy was released down the right channel before finding the space to squeeze a cross to the near post, where Murray was on hand to supply a superb finish into the roof of the net.

County all of a sudden had something to hold on to, and they looked to slow play down at every opportunity to the increasing frustration of the Rangers support.

Another glimpse of goal presented itself for the Staggies on 43 minutes when Murray’s header released Brophy, who was unable to keep his strike down.

The Staggies survived a let-off when Todd Cantwell’s strike squirmed through the grasp of Wickens which allowed Dessers the opportunity to slot home the rebound, only to be denied on the line by Leak.

County were seconds away from going in level at the break, however they were dealt a cruel blow when Dessers got in front of Loick Ayina to turn home a Tavernier delivery.

Rangers looked to apply further damage after the interval, with Wickens called upon to make excellent saves to deny substitute Oscar Cortes as well as Cantwell.

Cowie made his first change on 55 minutes when Jordan White was brought on to replace Brophy, in an effort to add physical presence to the Staggies’ frontline.

Michee Efete tussles with Rangers’ Todd Cantwell. Image: SNS

County spurned a great chance to pull level for a second time on 65 minutes, when James Brown picked out Efete with a corner but the defender could not keep his effort down.

Reid was picked out by a Murray cross four minutes later, with McCausland coming to his side’s rescue.

Rangers had chances to put the game beyond doubt however, with Cortes slipping an effort wide, while the outstanding Wickens made further excellent saves to deny Cantwell and Fabio Silva.

Souttar completed the scoring with a third goal in injury time, to finally kill off the Staggies’ hopes.

Player Ratings

RANGERS (4-2-3-1): Butland 6; Tavernier 7, Souttar 6, Goldson 6, Yilmaz 6; Lawrence 7 (Diomande 79), Lundstram 7; McCausland 7 (Wright 71), Cantwell 7, Matondo 5 (Cortes 46); Dessers 7 (Silva 71).

Subs not used: McCrorie, Davies, Barisic, King, Raskin.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Wickens 9; Ayina 6, Leak 6; Efete 6; Brown 7, Loturi 6, King 5 (Sheaf 71), Reid 6 (Harmon 71); Dhanda 6 (Henderson 79); Murray 7 (Sims 79), Brophy 6 (White 55).

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Borthwick-Jackson, Henderson, Khela.

Referee: Alan Muir
Attendance: 48,685
Star Man: George Wickens

